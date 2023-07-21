TWIS: Please Stop Phubbing Your Spouse, Death Valley Reaches Hottest Midnight Ever Recorded, And Much More This Week

This week two planets have been spotted appearing to share the same orbit for the first time, we explain why it is extremely unlikely that report suggesting the universe is actually 26.7 billion years old is true, there’s a good reason Einstein makes a cameo in new movie Oppenheimer, and we find out what real archaeologists think of Indiana Jones and his latest cinematic antics.

Subscribe to the IFLScience newsletter for all the biggest science news delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday and Saturday.

Been Phubbing Your Spouse? You Might Want To Stop

Have you ever phubbed your marital partner? It’s OK, this is a safe space. If so, you might want to think about quitting, because a new study has found that regular phubbing is bad news for a happy marriage. If you’ve no idea what we’re talking about, read more and all will be revealed. Read the full story here

Advertisement Advertisement





Two Planets Might Have Been Caught Sharing The Same Orbit For The First Time

Conspiracy theories old and new have fantasized about a planet on the opposite side of the Sun sharing the same orbit with Earth. While that is nonsense, astronomers have just found what appears to be the first two planets sharing the same orbit in another Solar System. Read the full story here





Hottest Midnight Ever May Have Been Recorded In Death Valley

On July 17, the Earth may have witnessed the hottest midnight ever recorded, at a stifling 48.9°C (120°F). The potential new record was set in Death Valley, California, which is notorious for record-breaking temperatures. This latest milestone was reached between the hours of 12 and 1 am and while the readings are just provisional for now, if confirmed, they will mark the highest temperature ever recorded at this time. Read the full story here





Why It's Extremely Unlikely The Universe Is 26.7 Billion Years Old

You may have seen reports recently claiming the universe is almost twice as old as conventional estimates. A new paper on this has indeed attracted plenty of attention. However, this proposition would upend not just the timing of everything, but a great deal of what we think we know about the universe’s development, and astronomers are not convinced. Read the full story here





Einstein, Oppenheimer, And Atomic Bombs: The Truth Behind Their Relationship

One character that’s hard to miss in the trailer for the upcoming Oppenheimer movie is Albert Einstein, the wild-haired, paradigm-shifting theoretical physicist who needs no introduction. Rest assured, Einstein’s cameo in the movie is not just fanciful Hollywood storytelling. So, how was he involved in the world's first atomic bomb? Read the full story here

Advertisement Advertisement





Feature of the week:

What Archaeologists Think Indiana Jones Gets Wrong About Archaeology

This summer, Indiana Jones returned to the silver screen in the final installment of this decades-long cinematic saga. But as exciting as Dr Jones’s rough-and-tumble antics are, not all professional archaeologists are happy about the way the franchise has shaped the public view of archaeology. Read the full story here