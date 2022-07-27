Advertisement

Teen Raises $214,000 For Abortion Funds In Two Days After Being Body Shamed By Matt Gaetz

When life gives you extremely sour lemons, campaign to make human rights legal again.

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockJul 27 2022, 16:38 UTC
Matt Gaetz smiling in front of a flag
He messed with the wrong activist. Image credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
CC by 2.0

A teen activist has raised over $214,000 for abortion funds across the US after being body shamed on Twitter by Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz.

Last week, Gaetz gave a speech at a Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, in which he made a number of misogynistic comments about women, targeted at abortion activists.

"Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?" Gaetz asked. "Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb."

"[T]hese people are odious from the inside out," he continued. "They're like 5′ 2″, 350 pounds, and they're like, 'give me my abortions or I'll get up and march and protest.'"

After the speech, a number of articles were written about the speech. An article by Newsmax was accompanied by the social media caption "Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz blasted abortion activists in a rant sure to raise dander of his political opponents".

Gaetz quote-tweeted the article with a picture of 19-year-old activist Olivia Julianna, implying that she was the kind of person he had been talking about. 

After an initial righteous response, Julianna turned the attention he had sent her way into donations for the Gen-Z for Choice Abortion Fund, and it grew quickly.

The fund will be split evenly among 50 local abortion funds in areas where trigger laws are in place, the fundraiser says.

"Let’s be clear: Abortion is healthcare. Healthcare is a human right. And abortions have always and will always continue to happen — the Supreme Court taking away this right will only ensure that they will not always be done safely," the fundraiser reads. 

"This decision is hateful and an act of systemic violence. It will disproportionately impact already marginalized communities including but not limited to BIPOC, people with low incomes, people living in rural areas, LGBTQIA+, disabled people, and immigrants."

"However you are feeling, you are not alone," the fundraiser continued. "We must channel this energy to mobilize and take action. It’s important to directly support those who need it most by supporting funds that provide the direct services, support, and resources people need most at this time."

At time of writing, the fund has reached $214,000.

