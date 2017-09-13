Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Where Does Tattoo Ink Go After It's Injected?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
clockPUBLISHED

Where Does Tattoo Ink Go After It's Injected?

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

comments2Comments

Once associated with fringe subcultures, it seems many people now have a tattoo, so scientists are keen to investigate. Mikhail_Kay/Shutterstock

It seems like everybody has a tattoo nowadays. Almost a third of people in the US have one and nearly half of millennials have at least one inking. Even the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has one – so mainstream, man. 

Despite this booming popularity, scientists still know relatively little about the effect of tattoo ink on our body and health. 

Advertisement

A new study in the Nature journal Scientific Reports found that microscopic particles from tattoo ink can migrate into the body and wind up in the lymph nodes of your immune system.

“When someone wants to get a tattoo... no one checks the chemical composition of the colors, but our study shows that maybe they should,” explains Hiram Castillo, one of the authors of the study, in a statement.

boook svg

Related Stories

This Is Why Some People Are More Susceptible To Hypnosis Than Othersarrow
Just One All-Nighter Can Rewire The Brain And Reverse Feelings Of Depression For Daysarrow
Scientists Create 3D-Bioprinted Hair Follicles In Lab-Grown Skinarrow

Lymph nodes are part of the immune system and found throughout the body, including in the armpit, groin, and neck. They act a bit like a filter for foreign bodies, whether it's pathogens or cancer cells. Since the ink is a foreign body, this too gets swept up in this net.

Most tattoo inks contain organic pigments, however many include preservatives and contaminants like nickel, chromium, manganese, or cobalt. One of the most common ingredients in tattoo inks is the white pigment titanium dioxide (TiO2). We come across this inorganic chemical constantly in our everyday life, from food additives to sunscreens to paints. German and French scientists have now looked at how TiO2 degrades into toxic impurities and how these nanoparticles travel to the lymph nodes where they accumulate.

Advertisement

“We already knew that pigments from tattoos would travel to the lymph nodes because of visual evidence: the lymph nodes become tinted with the colour of the tattoo. It is the response of the body to clean the site of entrance of the tattoo,” added Bernhard Hesse, study first author. “What we didn't know is that they do it in a nano form, which implies that they may not have the same behavior as the particles at a micro level. And that is the problem: we don't know how nanoparticles react.”

It sounds scary but is this anything to worry about? Not yet, at least. You may have seen a few headlines saying: “Tattoos Give You Cancer, Study Suggests.” However, this link to the big-C was not in the scientific study and has not been mentioned by the researchers either.

That said, there's a potential risk to your health. Previous evidence suggests these toxic impurities could be associated with inflammation, however, once again, more research needs to be done before jumping to any hard conclusions.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • immune system,

  • art,

  • health,

  • tattoo,

  • toxic,

  • health risk,

  • ink,

  • body art,

  • lymph nodes,

  • tattooist

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

This Is Why Some People Are More Susceptible To Hypnosis Than OthersHypnosis
healthneuroscience

This Is Why Some People Are More Susceptible To Hypnosis Than Others

clock16 hours ago
share40
Just One All-Nighter Can Rewire The Brain And Reverse Feelings Of Depression For Dayswoman wearing glasses sitting at desk looking stressed, with books, coffee cup and lamp
healthneuroscience

Just One All-Nighter Can Rewire The Brain And Reverse Feelings Of Depression For Days

clock18 hours ago
share95
Scientists Create 3D-Bioprinted Hair Follicles In Lab-Grown SkinThe 3-D bioprinter used in study to create the hair follicle-like structures.
healthhealth

Scientists Create 3D-Bioprinted Hair Follicles In Lab-Grown Skin

clock3 days ago
comments1
share75