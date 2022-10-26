Strange Alien-Like Dude Seen Sitting In A Car On Google Street View

Step aside, SETI. A strange figure caught in the backside of a car on Google Maps has caught the eye of alien hunters. While we doubt NASA will be too eager to follow up on this tip-off, it certainly is a strange sight.

Crystal Patterson, 45, reportedly came across the figure while searching for a local garage sale in the small town of Mapleton, Maine, using Google Street View. While on her digital drive through the neighborhood, she noticed a car that appears to have a naked driver, so she zoomed in for a closer peek (hey, you would do the same.)

The potentially nude driver was suddenly of little concern. Inspecting the car closely, Crystal noticed a faint humanoid figure that looks like a small alien chilling in the back of the car.

A close-up of the shot above with brightness turned up. Image credit: Screenshot of Google Street View



Could this be the proof of extra-terrestrial life that scientists have been hoping for? Or is it a totally inconspicuous trick of the eye? We couldn’t possibly comment.

Nevertheless, it’s not the first time that Google Street View has helped to solve long-standing mysteries. Earlier this year, it was reported that a notorious Italian gangster on the run for 20 years was tracked down to a Spanish town after being spotted on Google Street View.