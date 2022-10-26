Advertisement

technologyTechnology

Strange Alien-Like Dude Seen Sitting In A Car On Google Street View

Don't say we never cover the serious stuff.

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockOct 26 2022, 15:40 UTC
A screenshot of Google Street View showing silver car driving on the road.
I want to believe. Image credit: Screenshot of Google Street View

Step aside, SETI. A strange figure caught in the backside of a car on Google Maps has caught the eye of alien hunters. While we doubt NASA will be too eager to follow up on this tip-off, it certainly is a strange sight. 

Crystal Patterson, 45, reportedly came across the figure while searching for a local garage sale in the small town of Mapleton, Maine, using Google Street View. While on her digital drive through the neighborhood, she noticed a car that appears to have a naked driver, so she zoomed in for a closer peek (hey, you would do the same.) 

Advertisement

The potentially nude driver was suddenly of little concern. Inspecting the car closely, Crystal noticed a faint humanoid figure that looks like a small alien chilling in the back of the car.

A silver car driving down the road on Google Street View.
A close-up of the shot above with brightness turned up. Image credit: Screenshot of Google Street View

Could this be the proof of extra-terrestrial life that scientists have been hoping for? Or is it a totally inconspicuous trick of the eye? We couldn’t possibly comment.

Related Stories
boook svgMusk Lost $100 Billion This Year And He's Still World's Richest Person
boook svgAI Helps Bring Colorized World War 2 Clips Of London To Life
boook svgIssue 3 Of Our Free e-Magazine CURIOUS Is Out Now

Nevertheless, it’s not the first time that Google Street View has helped to solve long-standing mysteries. Earlier this year, it was reported that a notorious Italian gangster on the run for 20 years was tracked down to a Spanish town after being spotted on Google Street View.

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • google,

  • funny,

  • alien,

  • google street view,

  • lol

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
technology

More Technology Stories

Musk Lost $100 Billion This Year And He's Still World's Richest PersonElon Musk sitting in a chair speaking on stage at TED 2017.
technologyTechnology

Musk Lost $100 Billion This Year And He's Still World's Richest Person

clockOct 26 2022
AI Helps Bring Colorized World War 2 Clips Of London To LifeMan in helmet looking through binoculars on rooftop, St Paul's Cathedral in the background.
videoVideo
technologyTechnology

AI Helps Bring Colorized World War 2 Clips Of London To Life

clockOct 26 2022
Issue 3 Of Our Free e-Magazine CURIOUS Is Out NowIssue 3 of IFLScience's new freedigital magazine is out now to read
technologyTechnology

Issue 3 Of Our Free e-Magazine CURIOUS Is Out Now

clockOct 26 2022