Should We All Be Meditating? Find Out In Issue 11 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

Issue 11 (June 2023) of CURIOUS is out now, bringing you science highlights for the month plus deep dives into intriguing topics, interviews, exclusives, diary dates, and explanations for some of Earth’s most perplexing natural phenomena and landscapes.

In This Issue…

OUR COVER STORY: Should We All Be Meditating?

Does the science show any real-world benefits?

DEEP DIVE: Will We Ever Get A Jurassic Park?

On the 30th anniversary of the iconic movie, are we any closer to making it happen?

WE HAVE QUESTIONS: How Do You Become A Professional Explorer?

There's exploring and then there’s Exploring.

WHERE ON EARTH: The Alien Terrain Of The Danakil Depression

Searing hot water, sulfurous springs, pools of caustic acid, and plumes of scorching steam. Not your average tourist hotspot and yet this alien-like world needs to be seen.

Exclusive: Meet Author Scott Shapiro and read an excerpt from his new book Fancy Bear Goes Phishing

Plus: News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.

