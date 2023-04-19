Advertisement

Runner Stripped Of Third Place After GPS Tracking Data Reveals She Used A Car

Tracking data showed the runner moving one mile in 1:40, a full two minutes faster than the world record.

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

A man running a marathon, behind a car.

The accused racer finished in third. Image credit: Real Sports Photos/shutterstock.com

A runner has been disqualified from the 80-kilometer (50-mile) Manchester to Liverpool Ultra race, after tracking data revealed she partly used a car.

Dr Joasia Zakrzewski, a record-breaking athlete who regularly competes in long-distance events, finished third in the race on April 7. However, the race organizers brag that you can watch live with GPS tracking data. Using GPX mapping data, the organizers told Sky News that they had been passed information about an "unsporting" advantage during one section of the event.

Tracking data showed that Zakrzewski traveled 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) in just one minute and 40 seconds, a few minutes faster than the current world record for the mile of 3:43.13.

"The issue has been investigated and, having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself," director of GB Ultras races Wayne Drinkwater told BBC News. "We can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route."

A running friend told the BBC that Zakrzewski had been feeling tired and unwell during the race, and had wanted to drop out.

"She has cooperated fully with the race organisers' investigations, giving them a full account of what happened," Adrian Stott said. "She genuinely feels sorry for any upset caused."

Third place has now been awarded to runner Mel Sykes, with a time of 7:32.58.

"Fantastic performance and achievement Mel," the organizers wrote on Facebook. "Apologies for the delay in correcting your rightful position & thank you for your patience and understanding over the last few days."

The incident has been referred to the governing body UK Athletics.

