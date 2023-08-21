Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Prehistoric Women May Have Invented This Ingenious Stone Age Hunting Weapon"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
clockPUBLISHED

Prehistoric Women May Have Invented This Ingenious Stone Age Hunting Weapon

Ancient women were packing heat.

author

Ben Taub

author

Ben Taub

Freelance Writer

Benjamin holds a Master's degree in anthropology from University College London and has worked in the fields of neuroscience research and mental health treatment.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

comments2Comments
share140Shares
Man launching an atlatl

Men and women were able to launch a spear with roughly similar force when using an atlatl.

Image credit: Metin I. Eren

An ancient weapon known as an atlatl may have been used by prehistoric women to launch projectiles with the same force as men, thereby enabling them to take over hunting duties. Watching a group of students operate the archaic spear-thrower in a field, researchers found that the atlatl “equalized” the performance of male and female throwers, suggesting that the atlatl might have compensated for the smaller size of ancient women.

“The atlatl is a straightforward yet sophisticated weapon delivery system consisting of a handheld, rod-shaped device which is used to propel a lightweight spear, referred to as a dart,” explain the researchers. “One hypothesis for forager atlatl adoption over its presumed predecessor, the thrown javelin, is that a diverse array of people could achieve equal performance results, thereby facilitating inclusive participation of more people in hunting activities.”

Advertisement

To test this hypothesis, the study authors asked 108 of their students and locals to throw a javelin 10 times, followed by 10 launches using an atlatl. Overall, male students threw the javelin at a velocity of between 8.1 and 16.1 meters per second (26.6 to 52.8 feet per second), while females achieved a speed of 5.1 to 11.5 meters per second (16.7 to 37.7 feet per second).

However, when using the atlatl, male participants were able to launch their projectile at 10.1 to 24.1 meters per second (33.1 to 79.1 feet per second), while females scored within a similar range of 10.1 to 20.1 meters per second (33.1 to 66 feet per second).

“Our results show that, unlike the javelin, the atlatl equalizes the velocity of female- and male-launched projectiles,” write the researchers. They, therefore, conclude that, at some point in the distant past, “a transition from the thrown javelin to the atlatl and dart would have permitted a unification, rather than division, of labor by allowing more, and different, people to participate in hunting behaviors.”

Describing the field experiments in a statement, study author Michelle Bebber explained that “often males became frustrated because they were trying too hard and attempting to use their strength to launch the darts.”  

Advertisement

“However, since the atlatl functions as a simple lever, it reduces the advantage of male’s generally greater muscle strength”.

Noting the disproportionate advantage that the weapon brings to women, Bebber said that “it is certainly within the realm of possibility that in some contexts females invented the atlatl.”  Such an insight transforms our understanding of gender roles and responsibilities in hunter-gatherer societies, suggesting that it wasn’t just men who went out in search of meat.

“Many people tend to view women in the past as passive and that only males were hunters, but increasingly that does not seem to be the case,” said Bebber. “Indeed, and perhaps most importantly, there seems to be a growing consilience among different fields – archaeology, ethnography, and now modern experiments – that women were likely active and successful hunters of game, big and small.”

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • sex,

  • anthropology,

  • gender,

  • weapon,

  • women,

  • hunting,

  • stone age,

  • hunter gatherers,

  • ancient ancestors

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Doubt Cast On Belief That Masculine-Looking Men Are Less Involved ParentsA man and a boy stand one in front of the other with their arms raised, flexing their muscles.
humanspsychology

Doubt Cast On Belief That Masculine-Looking Men Are Less Involved Parents

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share1
Conspiracy Theorist Has An "Explanation" After Nibiru Failed To Destroy Earth Last WeekAn asteroid hits earth.
humansHumans

Conspiracy Theorist Has An "Explanation" After Nibiru Failed To Destroy Earth Last Week

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share610
Ancient Roman Slave Quarters Show A Darker Side Of PompeiiRoom of a slave's room near Pompeii.
humansancient ancestors

Ancient Roman Slave Quarters Show A Darker Side Of Pompeii

clock8 hours ago
share180