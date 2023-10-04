"People Think Today's US-Wide Emergency Alert Will Turn The Nation Into Zombies"

Today at 2:20 pm Eastern time, cell phone, TV, and radio users in the US will be met with an emergency alert test on their various devices.

The alert will test the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on TV and radio, and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system for cell phones.

“We want to ensure that the systems continue to be effective," Orlando Olivera, Coordinator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Caribbean Area Office in Puerto Rico said in a press release, "that the public understands and uses these alerts and warnings about emergencies, particularly those on the national level, as we work to strengthen emergency readiness among our communities."

Those are the facts, but of course conspiracy theorists have other ideas, neatly tying it up with COVID-19 vaccinations and throwing in zombies for good measure.

"Oct. 4th They're going to use 5G [from] cell phone towers to cause dormant pathogens that were in the vaccines to become active in our bodies," one such conspiracy posted to X (Twitter) reads. "Marburg is closely related to Ebola. The deletion of the ip36 gene (side effect of Pfizer Vaccine) will turn these people into zombies."

"This word about Marburg activation by 5G coming on the same day is more than a little disturbing," another blue-tick conspiracy theorist added. "All the broadcast activity filling the airwaves for the FEMA test would make the perfect cover for 5G signals for Marburg at the same time."

Of course this is patently nonsense, with no mechanism to activate viruses in the body using 5G even if the government took the bizarre step of giving a deadly virus to its population for reasons unclear, and was able to keep this under wraps from all but the most conspiratorial blue-tick Twitter accounts. The tests are run every three years, as required by federal law, none of them posing health risks to the public nor unleashing any zombie viruses.

Earlier this year, the same conspiratorial claim was made about an emergency alert test in the UK, and so far the UK-based IFLScience team is happy to report we haven't turned into zombies. Braaaaaaaains.