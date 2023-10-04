Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"People Think Today's US-Wide Emergency Alert Will Turn The Nation Into Zombies"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

People Think Today's US-Wide Emergency Alert Will Turn The Nation Into Zombies

The UK had a similar test this year and we didn't turn into zombies. Braaaaains.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

comments1Comment
share110Shares
An emergency alert message on a person's phone.

It's just a test.

Image credit: Simone Hogan/Shutterstock.com.

Today at 2:20 pm Eastern time, cell phone, TV, and radio users in the US will be met with an emergency alert test on their various devices.

The alert will test the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on TV and radio, and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system for cell phones. 

Advertisement

“We want to ensure that the systems continue to be effective," Orlando Olivera, Coordinator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Caribbean Area Office in Puerto Rico said in a press release, "that the public understands and uses these alerts and warnings about emergencies, particularly those on the national level, as we work to strengthen emergency readiness among our communities."

Those are the facts, but of course conspiracy theorists have other ideas, neatly tying it up with COVID-19 vaccinations and throwing in zombies for good measure.

boook svg

Related Stories

It's Possible To Extract Audio From A Still, Soundless Imagearrow
People Learn To Control A Robotic Third Arm Surprisingly Quicklyarrow
Using Just Wi-Fi Signals, You Can Track People And Read Through Wallsarrow

"Oct. 4th They're going to use 5G [from] cell phone towers to cause dormant pathogens that were in the vaccines to become active in our bodies," one such conspiracy posted to X (Twitter) reads. "Marburg is closely related to Ebola. The deletion of the ip36 gene (side effect of Pfizer Vaccine) will turn these people into zombies."

"This word about Marburg activation by 5G coming on the same day is more than a little disturbing," another blue-tick conspiracy theorist added. "All the broadcast activity filling the airwaves for the FEMA test would make the perfect cover for 5G signals for Marburg at the same time."

Advertisement

Of course this is patently nonsense, with no mechanism to activate viruses in the body using 5G even if the government took the bizarre step of giving a deadly virus to its population for reasons unclear, and was able to keep this under wraps from all but the most conspiratorial blue-tick Twitter accounts. The tests are run every three years, as required by federal law, none of them posing health risks to the public nor unleashing any zombie viruses.

Earlier this year, the same conspiratorial claim was made about an emergency alert test in the UK, and so far the UK-based IFLScience team is happy to report we haven't turned into zombies. Braaaaaaaains.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • 5G,

  • Conspiracy theories,

  • conspiracies,

  • emergency alert

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

It's Possible To Extract Audio From A Still, Soundless ImageA couple fighting in an apartment, seen through the window.
technologyTechnology

It's Possible To Extract Audio From A Still, Soundless Image

clock6 days ago
comments2
share750
People Learn To Control A Robotic Third Arm Surprisingly QuicklyArms coming off your back may not be just around the corner, but when they come using at least one of them may be surprisingly easy
technologyfuture

People Learn To Control A Robotic Third Arm Surprisingly Quickly

clockSeptember 27, 2023
comments6
share400
Using Just Wi-Fi Signals, You Can Track People And Read Through Walls3d render of abstract face analysis. Facial recognition and biometric identification scan concept. Authentication technology.
technologyTechnology

Using Just Wi-Fi Signals, You Can Track People And Read Through Walls

clockSeptember 27, 2023
comments3
share170