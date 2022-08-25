Advertisement

Humanspsychology

Missouri School District Brings Back Spanking For Students – Here's Why That's A Bad Idea

Science proves corporal punishment rarely works.

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockAug 25 2022, 15:22 UTC
wooden paddle
Children whose parents opt in will receive the paddle. Image Credit: dan.nikonov/Shutterstock.com

A school district in Missouri has announced it will be allowing the use of a paddle as corporal punishment in schools, so long as they have parental consent. The district covers around 1,900 students and stopped using spanking in 2001, but now has reversed the decision as a means to violently keep students in line. 

According to Cassville School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson, the district had been receiving letters from frustrated parents over teachers' inability to hit their children. 

Related Stories
Young Woman Buried In Canoe Is Oldest (And Strangest) Boat Burial In Argentina
The "Full 1LLL" – A Rubik's Cube Holy Grail – Has Been Completed For The First Time Ever
Psychedelic Trips Can Mirror Near-Death Experiences And Reduce Death Anxiety, Study Finds

"Parents have said 'why can't you paddle my student?' and we're like 'We can't paddle your student, our policy does not support that,'" he said, in a statement to Springfield News Leader.  

"There had been conversation[s] with parents and there had been requests from parents for us to look into it." 

Each parent will now be sent a consent form to agree or disagree with their child being paddled by their school principal. 

Advertisement

Unfortunately for the district (but mostly for the children), the recent science on spanking is resoundingly clear – it is not an effective punishment, and it induces a significant trauma response in the brain akin to even heavier physical assault. Children’s brains appear to respond to spanking in the same way they would to abuse, sparking their threat response and directly affecting their decision-making. 

Furthermore, a separate study linked spanking as a child to violent relationships as an adult, and another of 160,000 children strongly linked it to physical abuse. Effective research into spanking and adult outcomes is difficult, owing to the complex nature of humans, but so far all the data suggests it is a poor decision.

Surprisingly, however, corporal punishment is actually legal in many states. Each state is allowed by federal law to decide whether it can be used, and 19 states currently permit it. As a self-identified “traditional community”, Cassville School District believes their decision is correct and in keeping with their values – it is now up to the parents to decide if they agree. 

Humanspsychology

  • psychology,

  • spanking,

  • abuse,

  • science and society

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Humans Stories

Young Woman Buried In Canoe Is Oldest (And Strangest) Boat Burial In ArgentinaIllustration showing how pre-Hispanic cultures fashioned boats out of a single tree trunk, ahead of the wampo boat burial ritual.
ancient ancestors

Young Woman Buried In Canoe Is Oldest (And Strangest) Boat Burial In Argentina

clockAug 25 2022
The "Full 1LLL" – A Rubik's Cube Holy Grail – Has Been Completed For The First Time EverA rubik's cube on a colorful background
Humans

The "Full 1LLL" – A Rubik's Cube Holy Grail – Has Been Completed For The First Time Ever

clockAug 25 2022
Psychedelic Trips Can Mirror Near-Death Experiences And Reduce Death Anxiety, Study FindsPsychedelics mirror near-death experiences
psychology

Psychedelic Trips Can Mirror Near-Death Experiences And Reduce Death Anxiety, Study Finds

clockAug 24 2022