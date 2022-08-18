Large Survey Reveals Best And Worst Jobs For A Good Night's Sleep

A new survey of 3,000 people has revealed the best and worst industries to be in if you’re looking for the most sleep in a night, and the results are pretty concerning – healthcare and science professionals were among the worst industries (because who doesn’t want a sleep-deprived surgeon) while energy and utilities professionals were among the best-slept people.

Carried out by bed supplier Get Laid Beds, the survey included 3,000 men and women in the UK across many different industries and seniorities. The aim was to understand how seniority and industry affects sleeping problems, as well as any differences between the sexes in how they handle such positions.

Once all tallied, an interesting pattern emerged. As men enter an industry, their stress levels appear to be at their lowest as they report less sleep problems by around 15 percent, but as they become more senior this increases to almost 20 percent more than average at executive level. Women, however, appear to mirror this in the exact opposite – entry level women seem to have the worst sleep, but with seniority comes comfort and they soon settle for a cushy 25 percent improved sleep when in executive positions.

So, if you’re a woman early on in your career, it looks to be good news for the future.

When it comes to what industry will give you the most sleepless nights, high pressure academic work takes the crown, with those in science and pharmaceuticals reporting the worst sleep. Business, consulting and management was also up there, followed by leisure and then healthcare. This hardly comes as a surprise, with healthcare workers often subjected to long shifts and work patterns far different from the standard 9-to-5.

If you are looking for a good nights’ rest, look towards energy and utilities, marketing, sales and recruitment. These industries reported the best sleep out of all that were tested, though it is unclear why.

So, do the results match up with your experiences, or are you a sleep-deprived marketing expert looking confusedly at the screen?