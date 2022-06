Kristy Hamilton

West Coast Editor

Kristy is an environmental and brain science journalist. She has reported stories from rural Greece after the 2007 fires, ate pizza with Bill Nye while discussing climate change in California, followed dumpster divers on a salvaging mission in Seattle, and filed stories from NASA headquarters. Previously, she worked as a podcast host, writer, and video editor for Science Magazine in Washington, DC, who snagged her from a cortical dynamics laboratory, where she was a research assistant investigating the neural mechanisms underpinning language. Her brain is one that likes to think about the brain and anything else that twists the mind in strange and unexpected directions. This includes deep explorations into the environment, sustainability, and the enigmatic human mind in reaction to it all. In her spare time, she is a climber, traveller, and an aficionado of the ocean and mountains in equal measure.