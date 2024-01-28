Is Hypnosis Real? Find Out More In Issue 19 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

Issue 19 (February 2024) of CURIOUS is out now, bringing you science highlights for the month plus deep dives into intriguing topics, interviews, exclusives, diary dates, and explanations for some of Earth’s most perplexing natural phenomena and landscapes.

In This Issue…

OUR COVER STORY: Is Hypnosis Real?

Or is it all just an act? Find out what science has to say.

DEEP DIVE: Where Does The Idea That Crystals Are Healing Come From?

Despite a lack of evidence, the world of crystal healing is as popular as ever. Why?

WE HAVE QUESTIONS: When Can Wildlife Photographers Intervene?

Saving wildlife is typically frowned upon, but when does it become ethical?

WHERE ON EARTH: Mysterious Patterns In The World’s Largest Salt Flat

Salar de Uyuni in southwest Bolivia is a photographic playground of a salt flat that turns into a massive mirror when flooded with water.

Exclusive: Meet Author Sarah Graham and read an excerpt from her new book Rebel Bodies.

Plus: News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.

