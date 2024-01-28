Thank you!

Is Hypnosis Real? Find Out More In Issue 19 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

Technology
PUBLISHED

Is Hypnosis Real? Find Out More In Issue 19 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

Where does the idea that crystals are healing come from? When can wildlife photographers intervene? All this and more exclusively in the latest issue of our free e-magazine.

CREATIVE TEAM

Guest Author

CURIOUS Issue 19 - OUT NOW

This issue's cover story gets to the bottom of hypnosis.

Image credit: Imran Chowdhury

Issue 19 (February 2024) of CURIOUS is out now, bringing you science highlights for the month plus deep dives into intriguing topics, interviews, exclusives, diary dates, and explanations for some of Earth’s most perplexing natural phenomena and landscapes.

In This Issue

OUR COVER STORY: Is Hypnosis Real?

Or is it all just an act? Find out what science has to say.

DEEP DIVE: Where Does The Idea That Crystals Are Healing Come From?

Despite a lack of evidence, the world of crystal healing is as popular as ever. Why?

WE HAVE QUESTIONS: When Can Wildlife Photographers Intervene?

Saving wildlife is typically frowned upon, but when does it become ethical?

WHERE ON EARTH: Mysterious Patterns In The World’s Largest Salt Flat

Salar de Uyuni in southwest Bolivia is a photographic playground of a salt flat that turns into a massive mirror when flooded with water.

Exclusive: Meet Author Sarah Graham and read an excerpt from her new book Rebel Bodies.

Plus: News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.

Subscribe to the IFLScience newsletter and get every issue of CURIOUS delivered to your inbox free each month.

Issue 20 (March 2023) drops on February 25 so subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered directly to your inbox at the end of each month.

Are you CURIOUS? Well go on, take a look.

