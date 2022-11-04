Advertisement

IFLScience The Big Questions: How Does Our Diet Impact The Body's Ability To Fight Disease?

Food is not a miracle cure or substitute for treatments, but our diet plays a role in helping fight disease.

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

clockNov 4 2022, 08:52 UTC
Who better to speak to on how our diet affects how we fight disease than Dr William Li, author of 'Eat To Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself'. Image credit: © IFLScience

What and how we eat plays a huge role in keeping us healthy. How our diet can help us when we are fighting off diseases is also vital but not discussed enough. Host Dr Alfredo Carpineti is joined by Dr William Li, physician, scientist, President and Medical Director of the Angiogenesis Foundation, and author of Eat To Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself, to talk about cutting-edge research on how diet helps us stay healthy, and the role it plays in supporting medical treatments.

You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more. A transcript of the conversation is available here.

The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions. 

