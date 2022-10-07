Advertisement

IFLScience The Big Questions: How Does Imagination Work?

Come with us and you'll be in a world of pure imagination - working out where abstract thinking comes from.

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockOct 7 2022, 09:17 UTC
How do our brains conjure up things we're not actually seeing? We speak to a cognitive scientist to find out. Image credit: IFLScience

Every second of every day, whether we’re actively aware of it or not, we’re using our imagination: from what we might have for dinner to life on other worlds. But how can our brains conjure up stuff that we are not looking at or even images of things that don’t exist? Our host Dr Alfredo Carpineti is joined by cognitive scientist Professor Tyler Marghetis from the University of California, Merced to discuss how imagination works, how we can have "Eureka!" moments, and if imagination works the same for everyone.

