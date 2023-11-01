Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"How Wendigo Psychosis Turns People Into Cannibals "Possessed" By Flesh-Eating Monsters"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumanspsychology
clockPUBLISHED

How Wendigo Psychosis Turns People Into Cannibals "Possessed" By Flesh-Eating Monsters

Historical accounts suggest the condition has existed for around 300 years.

author

Ben Taub

author

Ben Taub

Freelance Writer

Benjamin holds a Master's degree in anthropology from University College London and has worked in the fields of neuroscience research and mental health treatment.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

shadowy creature with antlers in a dark forest

The Wendigo myth served as a warning about losing one's humanity in times of famine.

Image credit: Raggedstone/Shutterstock.com; Mega Pixel/Shutterstock.com; IFLScience

The uncontrollable desire to consume human flesh is usually seen as a sign of insanity, yet the authors of a new study suggest that cannibalistic urges may in fact be triggered by a more nuanced set of factors than mere derangement. Highlighting the example of Wendigo psychosis among certain Native American communities, the researchers reveal how cultural conditioning, upbringing, and other influences can sometimes manifest as a hunger for humans.

“[Wendigo psychosis] is a fascinating and enigmatic culture-bound syndrome rooted in the mythologies of Algonquian-speaking tribes, particularly those in the northern regions of North America,” write the authors. “This phenomenon is marked by an overwhelming belief and delusion that individuals are transforming into Wendigos, malevolent spirits driven by an insatiable desire for human flesh.”

Advertisement

Adding some meat to the bones, the researchers go on to explain that the Wendigo takes the form of “a towering, emaciated figure emanating the odor of decaying flesh,” with “fiery eyes” and “a heart made of ice.” Individuals experiencing Wendigo psychosis “begin to believe that they are possessed by the Wendigo, leading to heightened levels of paranoia and violent hallucinations of potential victims.”

“Further along, those afflicted may develop an alarming shift in perception, viewing others, even close family members, as potential prey,” explain the authors. “Once human flesh is consumed, the transformation to Wendigo is considered complete and irreversible.”

boook svg

Related Stories

Humans Have A Sense Of Touch We Didn't Know About Beforearrow
Sex Between Humans And Denisovans Continues To Mess With Our Mental Healtharrow
"Shocking" Footage Shows Uncontacted Tribe Confront A Bulldozer Near Nickel Minearrow

Though cases of this maniacal disorder are rare, historical records going back 300 years attest to the existence of the cannibalistic condition, including one sufferer who killed and ate his relatives during a famine in 1786. However, while such delusions may seem like pure madness, the researchers say that Wendigo psychosis could represent a culturally relevant psychological defense mechanism arising from Algonquian mythology. 

Originating in Canada, these tribes were no strangers to brutal winters marked by famine and starvation. In extreme scenarios, resorting to cannibalism may have become necessary, and the existence of the Wendigo myth may therefore have provided a narrative tool to distance oneself from one’s unspeakable actions. 

Advertisement

In other words, “cannibalism, and indirectly, Wendigo psychosis, can become a maladaptive and individualistic survival strategy during times of extreme scarcity […] where the belief in transformation into a Wendigo serves as an outlet for expressing internal distress,” write the authors. Analyzing the myth’s psychological function, they explain that “the Wendigo's insatiable appetite mirrors the desperation that emerges amidst scarcity, while its transformation from human to monstrous entity signifies the risk of losing one's humanity in dire situations.”

That being the case, it’s hardly surprising that Wendigo psychosis and cannibalism have historically been more widespread during periods of extreme famine. Fortunately, a more stable food supply and better psychiatric treatment in the modern era have all but eliminated the Wendigo, which hasn’t reared its bloodthirsty head in many a long winter.

The study is published in the journal Cureus.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumanspsychology
  • tag

  • psychology,

  • mental illness,

  • hallucinations,

  • cannibalism,

  • psychosis,

  • psychiatry,

  • legends,

  • folklore

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Humans Have A Sense Of Touch We Didn't Know About BeforeA hair follicle, highlighted in purple, surrounded by sensory nerves in green.
humansHumans

Humans Have A Sense Of Touch We Didn't Know About Before

clock3 hours ago
share2
Sex Between Humans And Denisovans Continues To Mess With Our Mental HealthDenisovan DNA
humansancient ancestors

Sex Between Humans And Denisovans Continues To Mess With Our Mental Health

clock3 hours ago
share17
"Shocking" Footage Shows Uncontacted Tribe Confront A Bulldozer Near Nickel MineVideo footage showing Two Hongana Manyawa men cautiously approach the digger, waving their weapons to express that their presence is not welcome.
humansHumans

"Shocking" Footage Shows Uncontacted Tribe Confront A Bulldozer Near Nickel Mine

clockYesterday
comments2
share200