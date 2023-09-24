Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"How To Spot A Pseudoscience. Find Out More In Issue 15 Of CURIOUS – Out Now"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

How To Spot A Pseudoscience. Find Out More In Issue 15 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

Can we travel through time? Do plants get cancer? All this and more exclusively in the latest issue of our free e-magazine.

guest author image

CREATIVE TEAM

Guest Author

CURIOUS Issue 15

Learn more about telling the difference between science and snake oil.

Image credit: © Imran Chowdry for IFLScience

Issue 15 (October 2023) of CURIOUS is out now, bringing you science highlights for the month plus deep dives into intriguing topics, interviews, exclusives, diary dates, and explanations for some of Earth’s most perplexing natural phenomena and landscapes.

In This Issue

Advertisement

OUR COVER STORY: How To Spot A Pseudoscience

The line between science and pseudoscience can be pretty blurry – find out how to know when you’re being had.

DEEP DIVE: Can We Travel Through Time?

Time travel – is it truly possible or strictly science fiction?

WE HAVE QUESTIONS: Do Plants Get Cancer?

And is there such a thing as plant medicine?

WHERE ON EARTH: New Zealand’s Seal Creche Waterfall

For a few months each year, the Ōhau Waterfall in Kaikōura, New Zealand, becomes a seal pup paradise.

Exclusive: Meet Author Dr Suzie Edge and read an excerpt from her new book Vital Organs

Plus: News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.

Subscribe to the IFLScience newsletter and get every issue of CURIOUS delivered to your inbox free each month.

Issue 16 (November 2023) drops on October 29 so subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered directly to your inbox at the end of each month.

Are you CURIOUS? Well go on, take a look.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • cancer,

  • time travel,

  • pseudoscience,

  • seals,

  • plant,

  • curious

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Strange Sand That Can Climb Uphill And Up Walls Created By ScientistsA frame from the animation in the article show the material in a slope
technologyTechnology

Strange Sand That Can Climb Uphill And Up Walls Created By Scientists

clock2 days ago
share91
Will E-Fuels Change The Way We Fly?Passenger airplane in the clouds
technologyTechnology

Will E-Fuels Change The Way We Fly?

clock2 days ago
share39
World’s First 3D-Printed Vegan Salmon Now In SupermarketsA fillet of vegan salmon underneath a 3D printer.
technologyTechnology

World’s First 3D-Printed Vegan Salmon Now In Supermarkets

clock5 days ago
comments57
share4.7k