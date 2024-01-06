Google Keeps Its Crown As The Internet’s Most Popular Website

Despite being knocked off the top spot by TikTok back in late 2021, Google soon reclaimed its title as the most popular domain on the internet, and if the past is anything to go by, it doesn’t seem set to give it up anytime soon.

According to Cloudfare Radar’s popularity rankings, Google and its offshoots dominate amongst an overall unsurprising list of sites.

Advertisement Advertisement

Top 10 most popular domains (as of January 6, 2024)

google.com googleapis.com facebook.com apple.com gstatic.com microsoft.com tiktokcdn.com googlevideo.com amazonaws.com doubleclick.net



That isn’t to say that the list goes relatively unchanged though. When domains were aggregated (all the Googles were classed as one Master Google) in 2023’s rankings, while Facebook sat consistently at number two throughout the year, TikTok snatched the number three spot from Apple at one point, whilst Microsoft and YouTube liked to swap between five and six.

There’s a history of suddenly sneaking a change in position with TikTok, after it dramatically nabbed the top spot from Google in 2021. We’ll just have to wait and see what drama unfolds during the rest of this year.