Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Google Keeps Its Crown As The Internet’s Most Popular Website

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

Google Keeps Its Crown As The Internet’s Most Popular Website

Praise be to the overlord.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

share40Shares
Man Using Laptop Browsing Google Website

Social media sites are still pretty high on the list though.

Image credit: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Despite being knocked off the top spot by TikTok back in late 2021, Google soon reclaimed its title as the most popular domain on the internet, and if the past is anything to go by, it doesn’t seem set to give it up anytime soon.

According to Cloudfare Radar’s popularity rankings, Google and its offshoots dominate amongst an overall unsurprising list of sites.

Advertisement

Top 10 most popular domains (as of January 6, 2024)

  1. google.com
  2. googleapis.com
  3. facebook.com
  4. apple.com
  5. gstatic.com
  6. microsoft.com
  7. tiktokcdn.com
  8. googlevideo.com
  9. amazonaws.com
  10. doubleclick.net


That isn’t to say that the list goes relatively unchanged though. When domains were aggregated (all the Googles were classed as one Master Google) in 2023’s rankings, while Facebook sat consistently at number two throughout the year, TikTok snatched the number three spot from Apple at one point, whilst Microsoft and YouTube liked to swap between five and six.

There’s a history of suddenly sneaking a change in position with TikTok, after it dramatically nabbed the top spot from Google in 2021. We’ll just have to wait and see what drama unfolds during the rest of this year.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • google,

  • internet,

  • facebook,

  • TikTok

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Is The World Ready For “Digital Cloning” Of The Dead?concept of digital cloning, human male and virtual representation of male facing each other against background of binary code in shades of teal and blue
technologyfuture

Is The World Ready For “Digital Cloning” Of The Dead?

clockYesterday
comments2
share55
Many Artificial Intelligence Researchers Think There's A Chance AI Could Destroy HumanityPerson peeking and looking scared from behind their desk, looking at their computer
technologyfuture

Many Artificial Intelligence Researchers Think There's A Chance AI Could Destroy Humanity

clock2 days ago
comments8
share580
13-Year-Old Boy Becomes The Only Human To Ever Complete TetrisA Tetris cartridge next to a Nintendo Game Boy.
technologyTechnology

13-Year-Old Boy Becomes The Only Human To Ever Complete Tetris

clock3 days ago
comments21
share10.7k