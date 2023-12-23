Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Genetic Basis For Problematic Alcohol Use Identified By Extensive Global Multi-Ancestry Study"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
clockPUBLISHED

Genetic Basis For Problematic Alcohol Use Identified By Extensive Global Multi-Ancestry Study

This is the largest study of its kind and its results are strong to say the least.

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology

Dr. Russell Moul

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology

Dr. Russell Moul

Science Writer

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Science Writer

Edited by Johannes Van Zijl

share37Shares
Various bottles of spirits rest on a glass bar shelf.

Many of us will likely enjoy a few drinks over the holiday season, but new research suggest that those who experience problematic alcohol use may be genetically predisposed to do so. 

Image credit: Alexandru Nika/Shutterstock.

It’s the holiday season and I am sure many of us will enjoy some extra indulgence over the next week or so. However, for some people, alcohol consumption can lead to problematic behavior and health issues. If you experience problematic alcohol use (PAU), there’s a chance that it's because of your genes.

A new study led by VA Connecticut Healthcare Center/Yale has found ancestries across the world that possess a shared genetic architecture for PAU. The findings could help scientists understand the genetic basis for PAU, which is a significant cause of ill health for people from most age groups and is the major cause of death for those it afflicts. In fact, the harmful use of alcohol is a causal factor in over 200 diseases and injury conditions, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Advertisement

In what is the largest study of PAU to date, the team of researchers identified multiple new risk genes and discovered new biology related to this condition.

"Research with the primary focus on understanding the molecular mechanism underlying PAU and identification of gene targets for potential pharmacological studies is extremely important for future treatments and could help mitigate the consequences of excessive alcohol use", Hang Zhou, assistant professor of psychiatry and of biomedical informatics & data science at Yale School of Medicine and VA Connecticut, and first author of the study, said in a statement.

The study examined more than 1 million people with PAU from as many genetic ancestral groups as possible, including European, African, Latin American, East Asian, and South Asian.

Although they use information from various sources, the team drew heavily on the Million Veteran Program (MVP), a national research program examining how genes, lifestyle, military experience, and health exposures impact Veterans.

Advertisement

This work adds significant information to previous research, demonstrating how the genetic architecture of PAU is substantially shared across these populations. Sure, there are certainly genetic differences, but the similarities are far greater.  

"By leveraging the multi-ancestry information, we identified 110 gene regions and had an improved fine-mapping of the potential causal variants in each region," Zhou added.

During their work, the team used several methods to focus on multiple genes with convergent evidence linking association to PAU with brain biology through gene expression and chromatin interaction analysis in the brain.

“One of the most important products of this research is the information provided about PAU risk across the entire genome," Joel Gelernter, the study’s senior author and a professor of genetics and neuroscience at Yale School of Medicine and VA Connecticut added.

Advertisement

"The resulting data allowed us to understand the biology of PAU better, suggesting some already-approved drugs that might become tools for treating PAU in the future, with additional research. The data we produced will be shared with the research community, and this will aid greatly in future research by other scientists."

One of the important outcomes of this work is the genome-wide association data, which can be used to compute “polygenetic risk scores”, or PRS, that can essentially show an individual’s genetic propensity for PAU.

The study also identifies several existing medications that could help treat PAU.

To be sure, the authors stress, the PRS they computed in their study are not ready for clinical use. However, they were able to identify genetic corrections between PAY and other mental and neurological disorders when they tested them on hundreds of medical traits in multiple biobanks they consulted.

Advertisement

The study is published in Nature Medicine.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • genetics,

  • ancestry,

  • health,

  • alcohol abuse,

  • drinking alcohol,

  • alcohol use,

  • problematic alcohol use

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

The Cowgirl Position: What It Is And What The Risks AreWoman in a cowboy's hat isolated on black background
healthhealth

The Cowgirl Position: What It Is And What The Risks Are

clock18 hours ago
share11
Teen’s Vocal Cords Paralyzed After COVID-19 Infection In First-Of-Its-Kind Casemedical illustration showing location of human larynx in pink within semi-transparent human body, turned towards the right, against black background
healthmedicine

Teen’s Vocal Cords Paralyzed After COVID-19 Infection In First-Of-Its-Kind Case

clockYesterday
share160
The Human Nose Might Be Home To The Next New AntibioticClose up of a person's nostrils.
healthmedicine

The Human Nose Might Be Home To The Next New Antibiotic

clock2 days ago
share54