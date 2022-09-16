Female Squirting Is Mainly Made Up Of Urine, Study Finds

Research has now shown that the main component of fluid produced by “squirting” is urine and sometimes may contain fluid from the female prostate (Skene’s glands – two glands located on either side of the urethra). Yes, there was a study on this, that was approved by the Ethics Committee of Okayama Central Hospital, and the methods section of the paper is very intense.

For many centuries, there has been the mystery of what and where the liquid that is expelled during vaginal sexual intercourse is and comes from. It was even mentioned in the fourth century in several Chinese Taoist texts.

Advertisement Advertisement

During vaginal sexual stimulation, when an orgasm is reached fluid can be ejected from the urethra. Until recently, all of the fluid that was expelled was described as female ejaculation. However, one paper differentiated this further, describing any abundant fluid as “squirting” and the smaller quantity of fluid described as “thick and whitish” as female ejaculation.

Squirting and female ejaculation are also very different from urinary incontinence, as the former two are achieved during an orgasm. Typically, if urinary incontinence happens during sexual intercourse, the woman is often aware of it happening and it is prostate-specific antigen (PSA) negative.

It is thought that 10-54 percent of women are capable of squirting, and often the volume expelled is 1-900 ml. Despite this, the components of the fluid and how it is discharged are relatively unknown.

Advertisement Advertisement

There have been a few experiments done on this topic before. In one 2014 study, Salama et al, determined the composition of the urine before and after sexual intercourse by ultrasonography.

In this current study, there were five voluntarily consented women that all reported that they were able to squirt. The paper also explicitly mentioned multiple times that the subjects were not sex workers as they wanted to eliminate the possibility of squirting as an act.

Before the experiment, a urethral catheter was inserted into the bladder and urine was collected. The research team injected a mixture of indigo carmine and saline – this was to make any secretions bright dark blue (hopefully to differentiate from anything normally secreted from their bodies).

Advertisement Advertisement

Then the participants were sexually stimulated by hand or by a penis (although the paper never mentioned whose). For those that had penile stimulation, he was instructed to put a condom on, before the researchers went into the adjacent room – presumably to give them privacy – before entering the room again before the squirting action began. Although it was noted later on, that the condom-penile stimulation was not enough so the male volunteer had to remove it during intercourse, but it was assured that he did not ejaculate.

The resulting liquid was collected and tested for PSA and glucose, oh … and the result was verified by a video.

In the collected liquid, all five samples were blue. This indicates that the blue dye mixed with the urine.

Advertisement Advertisement

Four samples out of five had PSA detected and there was one woman who had very high levels of PSA. Although the volunteered man reported that in the high-level PSA sample, something was bulging in the G-spot before the squirting began, this may indicate developed Skene’s glands. It was also unclear in these four samples if the ejaculatory fluid was excreted during “squirting” or if it was released first.

None of the women reported a sensation of urinary incontinence during the experiment.

The paper did note that the method of collection was sometimes variable, as the researcher did not want to disturb the sexual stimulation. Also, the samples collected in those who had penile stimulation without a condom could have caused PSA contamination on the male side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Very unsurprisingly, the researcher’s found that this study was very difficult to find subjects for.

The study was published in the International Journal of Urology.

[H/T: New Scientist]