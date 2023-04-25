Elon Musk May Have Accidentally Revealed His Secret Second Twitter Account

Elon Musk seems to have accidentally revealed his secret second Twitter account, which appears to be an account pretending to be a 3-year-old who desperately wants to be followed on the site and even sends replies to... Elon Musk.

Musk tweeted out instructions yesterday for creators to turn on monetization, leading to the discovery.

Advertisement Advertisement

Twitter users soon noticed that in the top right-hand corner, Musk is offered the option of logging into another account.

A few minutes after that, of course, people tracked down what they believe to be that account, named "Elon Test". Set up after the time of Musk's takeover last year, the account shares a few interests with Musk, including the desire to see more engagement on the platform and his love of Tesla.

Musk appeared to confirm that the account was his, tweeting "You'd never guess it's me" to a Dogecoin-inspired account that claimed he had an alt account. He has not revealed the purpose of it, and the point of it is not obvious without explanation, given that it is mainly used for a few strange replies here and there.