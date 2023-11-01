Thank you!

Does IQ Matter? Find Out More In Issue 16 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

Technology
PUBLISHED

Does IQ Matter? Find Out More In Issue 16 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

Do our dreams really mean anything? Why do animals have different pupil shapes? All this and more exclusively in the latest issue of our free e-magazine.

guest author image

Creative Team

Guest Author

CURIOUS Issue 16

Find out if it's time to bid farewell to the IQ test or if there's still something we can learn from it.

Image credit: Imran Chowdhury

Issue 16 (November 2023) of CURIOUS is out now, bringing you science highlights for the month plus deep dives into intriguing topics, interviews, exclusives, diary dates, and explanations for some of Earth’s most perplexing natural phenomena and landscapes.

In This Issue

OUR COVER STORY: Does IQ Matter?

Is it time to hang up the test or is there still validity in its results?

DEEP DIVE: The Science Of Decoding Dreams

Do our dreams really mean anything?

WE HAVE QUESTIONS: Why Do Animals Have Different Pupil Shapes?

And what makes the mongoose’s so bizarre?

WHERE ON EARTH: Fingal’s Cave: Hexagons, But Make It Geology

A hexagonal marvel can be found tucked into the cliffs of the Isle of Staffa in Scotland.

Exclusive: Meet Author Adam Frank and read an excerpt from his new book The Little Book of Aliens.

Plus: News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.

Subscribe to the IFLScience newsletter and get every issue of CURIOUS delivered to your inbox free each month.

Issue 17 (December 2023) drops on November 26 so subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered directly to your inbox at the end of each month.

Are you CURIOUS? Well go on, take a look.

technology

