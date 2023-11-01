"Does IQ Matter? Find Out More In Issue 16 Of CURIOUS – Out Now"

Issue 16 (November 2023) of CURIOUS is out now, bringing you science highlights for the month plus deep dives into intriguing topics, interviews, exclusives, diary dates, and explanations for some of Earth’s most perplexing natural phenomena and landscapes.

In This Issue…

OUR COVER STORY: Does IQ Matter?

Is it time to hang up the test or is there still validity in its results?

DEEP DIVE: The Science Of Decoding Dreams

Do our dreams really mean anything?

WE HAVE QUESTIONS: Why Do Animals Have Different Pupil Shapes?

And what makes the mongoose’s so bizarre?

WHERE ON EARTH: Fingal’s Cave: Hexagons, But Make It Geology

A hexagonal marvel can be found tucked into the cliffs of the Isle of Staffa in Scotland.

Exclusive: Meet Author Adam Frank and read an excerpt from his new book The Little Book of Aliens.

Plus: News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.

Are you CURIOUS? Well go on, take a look.