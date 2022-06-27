Advertisement

Crypto-Themed Restaurant No Longer Accepts Cryptocurrency As Payment

Crypto, the currency that can't even buy you a whopper.

James Felton

Jun 27 2022
Given the crypto market, you might want to lose the crown. Image credit: Mininyx Doodle/shutterstock.com

A crypto-themed restaurant is no-longer accepting cryptocurrency as payment, following the crash of various cryptocurrencies since it opened in April.

When the restaurant Bored & Hungry opened on Long Beach, California, earlier this year it accepted cryptocurrencies in return for burgers. It even bragged that it was the first restaurant to accept Ethereum and Apecoin as payment.

Following the crypto-crash, the restaurant has stopped accepting the volatile currencies, and is only accepting regular US dollars, the Los Angeles Times reports. Despite finding a market of people who want to look at pictures of bored apes while they eat, it's not clear how popular paying the bill using cryptocurrency was in the first place, with one diner telling the LA Times that people who have the currencies tend to want to hold onto them as an investment, even as those investments plummet.

James Felton

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

