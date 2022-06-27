Crypto-Themed Restaurant No Longer Accepts Cryptocurrency As Payment

A crypto-themed restaurant is no-longer accepting cryptocurrency as payment, following the crash of various cryptocurrencies since it opened in April.

Advertisement Advertisement

When the restaurant Bored & Hungry opened on Long Beach, California, earlier this year it accepted cryptocurrencies in return for burgers. It even bragged that it was the first restaurant to accept Ethereum and Apecoin as payment.

Following the crypto-crash, the restaurant has stopped accepting the volatile currencies, and is only accepting regular US dollars, the Los Angeles Times reports. Despite finding a market of people who want to look at pictures of bored apes while they eat, it's not clear how popular paying the bill using cryptocurrency was in the first place, with one diner telling the LA Times that people who have the currencies tend to want to hold onto them as an investment, even as those investments plummet.