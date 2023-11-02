Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Being Alone And Feeling Lonely Are, It Turns Out, Two Very Different Things"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumanspsychology
clockPUBLISHED

Being Alone And Feeling Lonely Are, It Turns Out, Two Very Different Things

But your experience of this is likely to change as you age.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

comments1Comment
share160Shares
silhouette of man standing alone in front of a window, black and white image

When does aloneness become loneliness?

Image credit: freemind-production/Shutterstock.com

In the modern age of social media and mobile communications, we humans have never been more connected to each other. But still, loneliness is a common – and often damaging – experience. When does being on your own tip over into feelings of loneliness? According to a new study, aloneness and loneliness are much less linked than you might assume.

“We are learning more and more about the importance of social connections for human health, and it appears that loneliness and isolation are related but distinct concepts,” said senior author David Sbarra, of the University of Arizona, in a statement

Advertisement

The first thing to do, as co-author Matthias Mehl explained, was to develop a robust measure of how much time people spend alone. The team leveraged a method that Mehl had already developed, called the Electronically Activated Recorder or EAR. It works via a smartphone app, taking 30-second sound recordings from participants every 12 minutes.

“For instance, we know if the person is on the phone, if they are driving, watching television or if they are interacting with a partner or a stranger,” said Mehl.

boook svg

Related Stories

When Did Humans First Start Thinking About Aliens?arrow
Humans Have A Sense Of Touch We Didn't Know About Beforearrow
Sex Between Humans And Denisovans Continues To Mess With Our Mental Healtharrow

Over 400 people across a huge age range, from 24 to 90 years old, were included in the research, and the EAR was active for between two and six days for each person. The data were collected from several previous studies that had involved EAR, to allow the authors to generate a larger sample. 

When the data were analyzed, a clear age-related trend began to emerge. Mehl explained that for younger people, loneliness and aloneness are considered to be completely separate phenomena. For older adults, however, there’s a much clearer association between the two.

Advertisement

“Among adults 68 years and older, we found that loneliness is strongly connected with being socially isolated,” Sbarra said. In this group, there was an overlap of around 25 percent between loneliness and aloneness. This is in stark contrast to the result for the entire cohort of participants, which showed an overlap of just 3 percent.

One theory is that older people tend to have fewer and more meaningful social ties, so the loss of these has a more significant impact on their wellbeing, leading to loneliness. In contrast, younger adults tend to socialize for a variety of reasons, and don’t necessarily equate being around other people to a deeply meaningful social experience.

While on average people were spending 66 percent of their time on their own, the researchers found that those who pushed this above 75 percent were the most likely to feel lonely. However, there were also slightly elevated levels of loneliness in those who spent the least time on their own – surprising, right? Although it was not possible to conclude anything definitive from the data, the authors suggested that this could be due to those who have strong feelings of loneliness seeking out more social interactions to try to combat it.

Going forward, Mehl is working to develop “SocialBit” – a fitness tracker, but for social activity. The app will run on a smartwatch and measure how many conversations the wearer is having each day, giving them a gentle nudge when they’ve been solitary for too long. The first patient cohort that Mehl hopes will benefit is those in recovery from a stroke, since social isolation is big problem in this group.

Advertisement

Loneliness and isolation have been described by many as “deadly”, and the more scientists learn about this issue, the better able to tackle it they will be. But it’s interesting to learn that being alone and feeling lonely – two things that you might assume go hand-in-hand – are not always as connected as they seem.

The study is published in the Journal of Research in Personality.  

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumanspsychology
  • tag

  • psychology,

  • relationships,

  • loneliness,

  • friendships

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

When Did Humans First Start Thinking About Aliens?Aert de Gelder's The Baptism of Christ
humansHumans

When Did Humans First Start Thinking About Aliens?

clock11 hours ago
comments1
share150
Humans Have A Sense Of Touch We Didn't Know About BeforeA hair follicle, highlighted in purple, surrounded by sensory nerves in green.
humansHumans

Humans Have A Sense Of Touch We Didn't Know About Before

clockYesterday
comments2
share24
Sex Between Humans And Denisovans Continues To Mess With Our Mental HealthDenisovan DNA
humansancient ancestors

Sex Between Humans And Denisovans Continues To Mess With Our Mental Health

clockYesterday
comments3
share130