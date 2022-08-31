Advertisement

Technology

Apple CEO Tim Cook Believes Common Career Advice Is "A Total Crock"

It's often said that "If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life." But not according to Tim Cook.

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockAug 31 2022, 10:53 UTC
Apple CEO Tim Cook seen here speaking during the launch event for the iPad 6 at Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago, Illinois, USA on March 27, 2018.
Apple CEO Tim Cook seen here speaking during the launch event for the iPad 6 at Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago, Illinois, USA on March 27, 2018. Image credit: John Gress Media Inc/Shutterstock.com

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, is not a fan of the age-old advice of “If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life.” According to the tech billionaire, "that is a total crock."

Cook dished out his career wisdom while delivering the keynote speech (video below) at the Tulane University graduation ceremony back in 2019. 

“There is a saying that if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life,” Cook said during the speech at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

“At Apple, I learned that is a total crock,” Cook said to a laugh from the crowd.

He went on to explain that if you find something you’re truly passionate about, you will have to work extremely hard. However, the burden of that work will not feel so heavy. 

“You will work harder than you ever thought possible, but the tools will feel light in your hands,” he explained. 

“As you go out in the world, don’t waste time on problems that have been solved. Don't get hung up on what other people say is practical. Instead, steer your ship into the choppy seas. Look for the rough spots; the problems that seem too big; the complexities that others are content to work around,” Cook continued. 

It looks like Cook takes his own advice seriously. Like many financially successful people, he’s an early riser and reportedly wakes up at 4 am every morning. He’ll then work for an hour before heading to the gym, completing his workout by 6 am.

Technology

  • apple,

  • careers

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

