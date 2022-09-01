Advertisement

Technology

Another Ship Got (Briefly) Stuck In The Suez Canal

We love a fun throwback to Year Two of the pandemic.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockSep 1 2022, 10:28 UTC
Cargo ships going through the Suez Canal. Image Credit: Dipix/Shutterstock.com
Cargo ships going through the Suez Canal. Image Credit: Dipix/Shutterstock.com

So here we are again. Another tanker got stuck in the Suez Canal. Almost 18 months after the infamous Ever Given, the Affinity V – a 64,000-ton oil tanker ran aground at the 141-kilometer (88-mile) mark of the canal. This is close to the Ever Given's 151-kilometer (94-mile) mark. But unlike the original that got stuck there for days, the Affinity V was freed in just a few hours.

As reported by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), the tanker had a technical failure in the rudder, the mechanical rectangle located behind the propeller. Because of this, the team was not able to steer the vessel anymore and grounded it. Luckily, the SCA salvage units and tugboats were quickly able to jump into action and free the tanker with no damage.

Related Stories
Bring Your Ideas To Life With This Pro Animation Tool That Costs You Less Than $100
Looking To Boost Your Brand? You Need This Voice-Over Subscription
Apple CEO Tim Cook Believes Common Career Advice Is "A Total Crock"

“The team worked in co-ordination with the Port-Tawfiq traffic control office to carry out the necessary measures. Five tugboats were deployed to the incident's location as well as the SCA's salvage division to carry out rapid intervention measures and refloat the vessel,” the SCA reported in a press statement.

This is clearly one of those instances where it is better not to try to remake or emulate the original.

Technology

  • Suez Canal,

  • Oil tanker

More Technology Stories

Bring Your Ideas To Life With This Pro Animation Tool That Costs You Less Than $100Screen grab of MOHO animation software, animating a robot wolf.
SPONSORED
Technology

Bring Your Ideas To Life With This Pro Animation Tool That Costs You Less Than $100

clockSep 1 2022
Looking To Boost Your Brand? You Need This Voice-Over SubscriptionA laptop sat on a table with a phone next to it, both screens are open.
SPONSORED
Technology

Looking To Boost Your Brand? You Need This Voice-Over Subscription

clockAug 31 2022
Apple CEO Tim Cook Believes Common Career Advice Is "A Total Crock"Apple CEO Tim Cook seen here speaking during the launch event for the iPad 6 at Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago, Illinois, USA on March 27, 2018.
Technology

Apple CEO Tim Cook Believes Common Career Advice Is "A Total Crock"

clockAug 31 2022