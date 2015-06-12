This is What 200 Calories Worth Of Different Foods Looks Like

I know what you’re thinking: A 200-Calorie portion of food doesn’t sound substantial. However, according to the US Department of Agriculture, the average adult needs to consume about 2,000–2,500 Calories to maintain their weight.

The crew over at wiseGEEK have cleared their kitchen cupboards and emptied their fridges in order to photograph what 200 Calories (200 kilocalories) constitutes for different foods. The results may surprise you.

For a 200 Calorie breakfast, you could have 51 grams (1.8 ounces) of Froot Loops cereal, 60 grams (2.12 ounces) of Corn Bran cereal or 55 grams (1.94 ounces) of Cranberry Vanilla Crunch cereal. Milk not included.

After breakfast, how about tucking into a plate of nutritious vegetables? Choose from a 200-Calorie selection of 475 grams (16.76 ounces) of red onions, 308 grams (10.86 ounces) of canned sweet corn or a whopping 1,425 grams (50.27 ounces) of celery. Mind that your jaw doesn’t fall off chewing through all that celery.

Or if your sweet tooth kicks in and you're hankering for something sugary, 200 Calories are in just 17 gummy bears, 4 Tootsie Rolls or 50 individual packets of sweetener. FIFTY. Yum.

Phew, it’s thirsty work counting all these Calories. How about a nice 200-Calorie glass of 200 milliliters (7.05 ounces) of balsamic vinegar, 496 milliliters (17.5 ounces) of Coca Cola, 333 milliliters (11.75 ounces) of whole milk, or a disappointingly meager 60 milliliters (2.12 ounces) of Baileys Irish Cream? Well, that last one IS just half a shot…

Here's a few more for you to peruse. From left to right, top to bottom, we have: medium cheddar cheese, sliced apples, canned tuna packed in oil, Jack in the Box cheeseburger, honeydew melon, blueberry muffin, peanut butter, French sandwich roll, avocado, cooked pasta, grapes, doritos, tomato ketchup, eggs, bagel, and fried bacon.

Check out more of wiseGEEK’s 200 Calorie food photography.

