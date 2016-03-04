This Interactive Graph Predicts When You'll Get Married

There comes a time in most people’s life when their Facebook news feed is clogged with nothing but people either asking for sponsorship to run a marathon or announcing their engagement. If you’ve hit that point, it probably says something about which demographic you and your friends fall into.

According to data compiled by the American Community Survey between 2009 and 2014, the age at which most people marry bears a strong correlation to their ethnic background, level of education, and employment status.

To find out when you’re statistically most likely to get hitched, take a look at the interactive graph created by Nathan Yau from Flowing Data, which enables users to toggle the data in order to see how the distribution curve looks for their particular demographic.

For instance, while the median age for marrying for the first time is 26 years old for women and 28 years old for men, people who did not attend university tend to tie the knot slightly earlier in life, while those with a master's degree typically wait longer than those with a bachelor's before settling down.

In terms of ethnicity, Americans of Asian descent apparently walk down the aisle later than those of other backgrounds.

The level of education a person has received is just one of the factors that influence the age at which they marry. Nathan Yau/Flowing Data