Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Humans Have No Free Will, According To One Scientist"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumanspsychology
clockPUBLISHED

Humans Have No Free Will, According To One Scientist

Would the nonexistence of free will be helpful or harmful to society?

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

comments3Comments
share71Shares
signpost with two opposite arrows with symbols of walking humans going in opposite directions

Robert Sapolsky hopes that knowing they don't have free will will make people more compassionate.

Image credit: Siaron James via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

After decades of studying human and primate behavior, Stanford University neurobiologist Robert Sapolsky has come to something of a controversial conclusion – humans have no free will.

Although its existence has been debated by academics, the vast majority of people believe in free will, the idea that we have the capacity to make our own decisions and that they have not been pre-determined. This concept plays a big role in human life, underpinning our ideas about responsibility and morality, and forming part of many criminal justice systems.

Advertisement

In this sense, Sapolsky is bucking the trend; he’s a believer in determinism, where people cannot be held responsible for their actions because they have no choice in making them. “The world is really screwed up and made much, much more unfair by the fact that we reward people and punish people for things they have no control over,” said Sapolsky, speaking to the LA Times. “We’ve got no free will. Stop attributing stuff to us that isn’t there.”

This, for example, would suggest that we shouldn’t beat ourselves up over our personal circumstances or bad “decisions”, but also implies that criminals aren’t responsible for their crimes – which is likely to be a controversial take for some.

boook svg

Related Stories

4 Times Scientists Disturbed The Obviously Cursed Itemsarrow
9 Spooky Science Stories To Get You In The Halloween Spiritarrow
At 12,000 Years Old, Tasmanian Indigenous Stories Could Be The World’s Oldestarrow

Sapolsky’s new book Determined: A Science of Life Without Free Will lays out the scientific reasoning behind such arguments. Discussing the book with the New York Times, Sapolsky explained that in order for free will to exist “it would have to function on a biological level completely independently of the history of that organism.”

“You would be able to identify the neurons that caused a particular behavior, and it wouldn’t matter what any other neuron in the brain was doing, what the environment was, what the person’s hormone levels were, what culture they were brought up in.”

Advertisement

This, he argues, is impossible, and so people should relinquish their belief in free will, despite the fact that doing so “completely strikes at our sense of identity and autonomy and where we get meaning from.”

Not everyone agrees with Sapolsky’s conclusions. In fact, some think that they could even be harmful. One well-known study found that people who don’t believe in free will are also more likely to cheat on tests. Another found that disbelief in free will not only reduced people’s helpfulness but also caused some people to act more aggressively. 

Also speaking to the LA Times, philosopher Saul Smilansky said, “Losing all belief in free will and moral responsibility would likely be catastrophic,” and that encouraging the idea was “dangerous, even irresponsible.”

Neuroscientist Peter U. Tse also disagrees with Sapolsky, arguing that there’s too much variability involved in neural activity for it to be predetermined. Like Smilansky, Tse also agrees that telling people they don’t have free will could be harmful, stating that “Those who push the idea that we are nothing but deterministic biochemical puppets are responsible for enhancing psychological suffering and hopelessness in this world.”

Advertisement

Sapolsky acknowledged in the LA Times interview the possibility that it could be dangerous, but went on to say, “The vast majority of the time, I really think it’s a hell of a lot more humane.”

“I want to wean people off the knee-jerk reaction to the notion that without free will, we will run amok because we can’t be held responsible for things,” he explained to the New York Times. “That we have no societal mechanisms for having dangerous people not be dangerous, or for having gifted people do the things society needs to function. It’s not the case that in a deterministic world, nothing can change.”

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumanspsychology
  • tag

  • psychology,

  • decision-making,

  • determinism,

  • free will,

  • human behavior,

  • science and society

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

4 Times Scientists Disturbed The Obviously Cursed ItemsA well-preserved mummy.
humansHumans

4 Times Scientists Disturbed The Obviously Cursed Items

clock3 hours ago
share8
9 Spooky Science Stories To Get You In The Halloween SpiritGet Halloween-ready with this spooky roundup.
humansHumans

9 Spooky Science Stories To Get You In The Halloween Spirit

clock7 hours ago
comments1
share7
At 12,000 Years Old, Tasmanian Indigenous Stories Could Be The World’s OldestCompared to its surrounding stars Canopus stands out. Might it have stood out so much that Indigenous Tasmanians remember a time when precession brought it close to the South Celestial Pole?
humansancient ancestors

At 12,000 Years Old, Tasmanian Indigenous Stories Could Be The World’s Oldest

clock8 hours ago
comments1
share95