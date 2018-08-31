Advertisement

Here Are The Most Common Ancestries In Every US State

guest author image

Andy Kiersz and Myelle Lansat

Guest Author

clockAug 31 2018, 00:16 UTC

 pisaphotography/Shutterstock

Americans come from all over the world, and have countless stories about where they and their families come from.

The US Census Bureau's American Community Survey asks millions of Americans every year several questions about their economic, social, and demographic situations. One of those questions asks respondents to report their families' ancestries, from Italian to German to Mexican.

Using that self-reported ancestry data from the Minnesota Population Center's 2016 American Community Survey Integrated Public Use Microdata Series, we were able to find the most commonly self-reported ancestries in each state.

Here's the most common self-reported ancestry in each state and DC:

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from IPUMS-USA

And here are the three most common self-reported ancestries in each state:

Alabama

Kris Kuzniar/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: African-American

Second most-common ancestry: United States

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Alaska

Rocky Grimes/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: American Indian

Second most-common ancestry: German

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Arizona

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: Mexican

Second most-common ancestry: German

Third most-common ancestry: English

Arkansas

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: African-American

Second most-common ancestry: United States

Third most-common ancestry: White/Caucasian

California

Checubus/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: Mexican

Second most-common ancestry: German

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Colorado

welcomia/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: Mexican

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Connecticut

SneakPics/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: Italian

Second most-common ancestry: Irish

Third most-common ancestry: Puerto Rican

Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware.Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: African-American

Second most-common ancestry: Irish

Third most-common ancestry: United States

District of Columbia

Orhan Cam/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: African-American

Second most-common ancestry: Other

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Florida

Kamira/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: United States

Second most-common ancestry: African-American

Third most-common ancestry: German

Georgia

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: African-American

Second most-common ancestry: United States

Third most-common ancestry: English

Hawaii

Izabela23/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: Filipino

Second most-common ancestry: Japanese

Third most-common ancestry: Hawaiian

Idaho

Charles Knowles/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: English

Second most-common ancestry: German

Third most-common ancestry: White/Caucasian

Illinois

Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: African-American

Third most-common ancestry: Mexican

Indiana

Checubus/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: United States

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Iowa

SD Dirk/Flickr

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: Irish

Third most-common ancestry: English

Kansas

Nagel Photography/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: Irish

Third most-common ancestry: English

Kentucky

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: United States

Second most-common ancestry: German

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Louisiana

Jorg Hackemann/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: African-American

Second most-common ancestry: French

Third most-common ancestry: United States

Maine

cdrin/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: English

Second most-common ancestry: French

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Maryland

S.Borisov/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: African-American

Second most-common ancestry: German

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Massachusetts

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: Irish

Second most-common ancestry: Italian

Third most-common ancestry: English

Michigan

Kemboslice/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: African-American

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Minnesota

f11photo/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: Norwegian

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Mississippi

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: African-American

Second most-common ancestry: United States

Third most-common ancestry: White/Caucasian

Missouri

Steven Liveoak/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: African-American

Third most-common ancestry: United States

Montana

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: Irish

Third most-common ancestry: American Indian

Nebraska

Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: Irish

Third most-common ancestry: Mexican

Nevada

f11photo/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: Mexican

Second most-common ancestry: German

Third most-common ancestry: African-American

New Hampshire

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: Irish

Second most-common ancestry: English

Third most-common ancestry: French

New Jersey

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: Italian

Second most-common ancestry: Irish

Third most-common ancestry: African-American

New Mexico

Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: Mexican

Second most-common ancestry: American Indian

Third most-common ancestry: Hispanic

New York

RodClementPhotography / Shutterstock.com

Most common self-reported ancestry: Italian

Second most-common ancestry: Irish

Third most-common ancestry: African-American

North Carolina

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: African-American

Second most-common ancestry: United States

Third most-common ancestry: English

North Dakota

David Harmantas/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: Norwegian

Third most-common ancestry: American Indian

Ohio

photo.ua / Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: African-American

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Oklahoma

Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: American Indian

Second most-common ancestry: German

Third most-common ancestry: White/Caucasian

Oregon

Josemaria Toscano/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: Irish

Third most-common ancestry: English

Pennsylvania

f11photo/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: Irish

Third most-common ancestry: Italian

Rhode Island

ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: Italian

Second most-common ancestry: Irish

Third most-common ancestry: Portuguese

South Carolina

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: African-American

Second most-common ancestry: United States

Third most-common ancestry: German

South Dakota

Sopotnicki / Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: Norwegian

Third most-common ancestry: American Indian

Tennessee

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: United States

Second most-common ancestry: African-American

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Texas

cheng cheng/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: Mexican

Second most-common ancestry: African-American

Third most-common ancestry: German

Utah

f11photo/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: English

Second most-common ancestry: German

Third most-common ancestry: Mexican

Vermont

Church Street Marketplace in Burlington.Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: English

Second most-common ancestry: Irish

Third most-common ancestry: United States

Virginia

Ed Ellington/Flickr Creative Commons

Most common self-reported ancestry: African-American

Second most-common ancestry: United States#

Third most-common ancestry: German

Washington

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: Irish

Third most-common ancestry: Mexican

West Virginia

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: United States

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Wisconsin

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: Irish

Third most-common ancestry: Polish

Wyoming

f11photo/Shutterstock

Most common self-reported ancestry: German

Second most-common ancestry: English

Third most-common ancestry: Irish

Read the original article on Business Insider. 

