Does Everyone Have An Imagination? Find Out In Issue 9 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

Is there really no sound in space? Why are scientists making drones out of dead birds? All this and more exclusively in the latest issue of our free e-magazine.

Does everyone have a mind's eye? You may be surprised. Find out in issue 9 of IFLScience's digital magazine CURIOUS. Image credit: (C) IFLScience

Issue 9 (April 2023) of CURIOUS is out now, bringing you science highlights for the month plus deep dives into intriguing topics, interviews, exclusives, diary dates, and explanations for some of Earth’s most perplexing natural phenomena and landscapes.

In This Issue…

OUR COVER STORY: Does Everyone Have An Imagination?

And does it matter if you do or don’t?

DEEP DIVE: Is There Really No Sound In Space?

Is it true, in space no one can hear you scream?   

WE HAVE QUESTIONS: Taxidermy Drones: The Ultimate Spies?

Why are scientists creating drones out of dead birds, and what does this have to do with Mars?

WHERE ON EARTH: India’s Ingenious Living Root Bridges

Each artfully engineered suspension bridge takes decades to establish, but they are worth the effort as a vital means of moving through dense, wet jungles.

Exclusive: Meet Author David Acheson and read an excerpt from his new book The Spirit Of Mathematics: Algebra And All That

Plus: News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.

Are you CURIOUS? Well go on, take a look.

