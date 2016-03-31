Children's Logic Puzzle Has The Internet Baffled

An obscure cartoon riddle has resurfaced on the Internet, causing a lot of people to scratch their heads.

It’s thought the puzzle is from an old children’s magazine, although which exactly that is remains a mystery. However, despite being aimed at kids, it's fiendishly hard. The trick seems to be to pick up on every little clue in the picture and then apply every ounce of your logic and knowledge. And even then, it’s pretty impressive if you manage to actually get any of the answers.

The questions are as follows (the answers are below the image):

1. How many tourists are staying at this camp?

2. When did they arrive: today or a few days ago?

3. How did they get here?

4. Is there a town nearby?

5. Where does the wind blow from: north or south?

6. What time of day is it?

7. Where did Alex go?

8. Who was on duty yesterday?

9. What date is it today?

Now, here are the answers:

1. Four. One name is concealed behind the bush on the "On Duty’" board. There are also four spoons and four plates.

2. A few days ago, judging by the spider web between the tent and the tree.

3. By boat. There are oars resting against a tree on the right.

4. No, although the chicken wandering suggests it is near a village.

5. South. Tree branches in the Northern Hemisphere tend to be bigger on the south side. The flag on top of the tent suggests the wind is blowing from the side of the bigger branches.

6. Morning. Using the answer from question five, we can work out east and west. From the shadows, we can see that it’s morning.

7. He’s catching butterflies. You can see his net behind the tent.

8. Colin. Peter is cooking and James – shown by the J on his bag – is taking photos. According to the duty list, Colin was therefore on duty yesterday.

9. August 8. The number next to Peter’s name is 8 and he is the person on duty. The watermelon, which ripen in August, suggests it’s August.