This Is What Happens To Your Brain When You Don’t Sleep

Feeling sleepy? It’s no secret that a good night’s sleep is key to a good day. Yet, according to the Institute of Medicine, an estimated 50-70 million adults in the United States have sleep difficulties.

The infographic below from Science.Mic uses information from the CDC, International Journal of Occupational Health and Medicine and the UC Berkeley Walker Sleep Lab to explain the side effects of not getting the recommended 7-8 hours of sleep at night. These side effects include loss of memory, heightened anger, food cravings, hallucinations and loss of memory. Wait, did I already say that?

[H/T Science.Mic]

Image Credit: auntjojo on Flickr CC BY-ND 2.0.