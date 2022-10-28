What Makes Apollo Different Than Other Wellness Wearables?

The average employee reports being productive for only 31 percent of the average eight-hour workday 😳. So if you’re trying to get ahead as an employee, entrepreneur, artist, or anything, it’s evident that working hard throughout the day is a simple strategy for getting a leg up. Unfortunately, if you’re like most of us, staying focused and productive throughout your day is easier said than done.

We are humans. Sometimes we are tired when we want to feel energized. Other times, we struggle to rest despite the lights being off and our days being over. Being able to balance the nervous system is like a cheat-code to make us feel more in control of how we feel. The Apollo wearable is a non-invasive device that uses touch therapy to help you better focus, rest, and socialize when you want to by rebalancing the nervous system.

Advertisement Advertisement

You can use your Apollo on your wrist or ankle on a band, or you can even use their new clip accessory and attach it onto your clothes. Unlike typical wearables, this one’s goal is not to track your body and mind’s performance but to actually change it. Using the Apollo mobile application, you can program it to help you achieve certain states of mind throughout a given day. For example, you can set it to Energy & Wake Up for your early-morning meetings, Meditation & Mindfulness for cooling down after a busy afternoon, and even Relax & Unwind for later evenings when it’s time to get some rest. And it couldn’t be easier to use.

Apollo can help you focus throughout the day to boost productivity, but it also helps you get the sleep you need in order to feel good. This comprehensive approach has helped Apollo earn fantastic results across six completed clinical studies. Results from these studies have shown clear improvements in the majority of subjects’ sleep, calm, recovery, focus, and heart rate variability (HRV).

On Apollo’s website, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 1,500 reviews. One five-star review from Jennifer N. reads, “I had tried everything to combat middle of the night insomnia, and nothing worked until I tried this…Without a doubt, the Relax & Unwind and Sleep & Renew settings help for sleep.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Check out Apollo's expanded range of colorways to take control of your stress.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.