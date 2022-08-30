Advertisement

Use Empathy To Connect And Engage Your Audience With This Tool

clockAug 30 2022, 10:24 UTC
A laptop on a table being typed on.
Image credit: StackCommerce

Looking for ways to creatively inject some empathy into your content writing to boost your sales and appeal to a larger audience? If you’re not, you should be. Empathy gives you the ability to relate to your clients and customers. It shows that you understand your audience and can connect on a more relatable level. Everyone just wants to be understood, and if you are in business, you have a solution to offer. However, you might be lacking the technology you need to ensure your writing is hitting the mark. 

With Instoried AI Content Checker: Lifetime Subscription you can harness the power of AI to analyze your text’s tone, emotion, grammar and more to ensure successful results. Here’s how it works. Instoried’s AI disruptive technology helps you augment your writing standards in real-time so you can analyze the tone and emotion in your text. You can do things like understand the impact of your headlines, customize your writing to attract the audience, create content that is the perfect tone of positive or negative, optimize your content with the full range of emotions you are looking for, make content personal and/or formal and check grammar. 

Instoried has been on the receiving end of a number of awards, from Best AI Startup to Best Women Driven Startup to Best Production and Innovation. 

In the words of one 5-star reviewer, “ As a content writer, this tool is a must if you want to improve the conversion and engagement of your article. Grammar check is one thing, but putting the right emotional words into your content puts you on a different level. Your article would resonate with your readers when you hit the right sentiment”. 

If you’ve been looking for a way to make your writing boost sales and increase engagement—Instoried is your way forward. 

Get Instoried AI Content Checker: Lifetime Subscription for $39 (reg. $1,960). This Labor Day, bundle this subscription with two or more items in our Your Bundle, Your Way collection to save an additional 30% when you spend $49 or more. But hurry! This sale ends September 5 at 11:59 PM.

Prices subject to change.

