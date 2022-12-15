Advertisement

technologyTechnology

This Backup Plan Has Your Back, And It's An Extra 20% Off During The Winter Savings Promotion

Get Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan for $79.99 (reg. $3,600) with code WINTER20, but don’t delay this promotion ends 12/15.

guest author image

StackCommerce

Guest Author

clockDec 15 2022, 09:33 UTC
share20Shares
Closeup of a person's hands using a laptop displaying a library of photography images.

Image credit: StackCommerce

Do you remember the last holiday season? When you took a ton of family photos and video, but then forgot to backup your computer, and all was lost? Well, this year it will be different. You are going to backup those treasured pics and videos, and score a whole lot more storage in the process. What you really need is a secure backup plan, so you can enjoy peace of mind no matter what time of year it is. Thanks to our site-wide Winter Savings event, you can get it at a price that will put a smile on your face. 

The Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan is an AI-based cloud storage that keeps your most prized memories in photo and video format safe and secure. With Degoo, you get a whopping 10TB of secure storage space, which means you can organize, manage and share your precious files with ease. With more storage space than Google Drive and OneDrive combined, this database promises high-speed transfers and a user-friendly interface that will make your life super simple. 

Advertisement

Degoo Premium lets you send files easily to family members and friends via email, link or your go-to messaging app. The 10TB of data is stored with ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption, and you can upload data from all of your devices. 

What you get: 10TB of storage space, unlimited devices, 1GB file size limit, 1-year account inactivity and photo storage maximizer. All you need to make it all work is iOS 10 or later, Android 4.1 or later and a web browser—it’s that easy. 

Related Stories
boook svgNew Battery Holds More Energy And Doesn't Lose Capacity From Charges
boook svgNo, The Lensa AI App Technically Isn’t Stealing Artists’ Work – But It Will Majorly Shake Up The Art World
boook svgEveryone’s Having A Field Day With ChatGPT – But Nobody Knows How It Actually Works

Need further convincing? In the words of one 5-star reviewer, “This was a great purchase most probably for all my video and photo storages for years to come! Good value for the price!” Sounds too good to be true, but there’s more. Thanks to our Winter Savings promotion, you will save an extra 20 per cent of the price. 

Advertisement

Get Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan for $79.99 (reg. $3,600) with code WINTER20, but don’t delay this promotion ends 12/15.  

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • StackCommerce,

  • Sponsored

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

guest author image

StackCommerce

Guest Author

technology

More Technology Stories

New Battery Holds More Energy And Doesn't Lose Capacity From Chargeselectric car charging with a cable
technologyTechnology

New Battery Holds More Energy And Doesn't Lose Capacity From Charges

clockDec 15 2022
No, The Lensa AI App Technically Isn’t Stealing Artists’ Work – But It Will Majorly Shake Up The Art WorldAI generated picture of humans in black robes
technologyTechnology

No, The Lensa AI App Technically Isn’t Stealing Artists’ Work – But It Will Majorly Shake Up The Art World

clockDec 15 2022
Everyone’s Having A Field Day With ChatGPT – But Nobody Knows How It Actually Worksblue padlocks on a light pink background
technologyTechnology

Everyone’s Having A Field Day With ChatGPT – But Nobody Knows How It Actually Works

clockDec 15 2022