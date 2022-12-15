This Backup Plan Has Your Back, And It's An Extra 20% Off During The Winter Savings Promotion

Do you remember the last holiday season? When you took a ton of family photos and video, but then forgot to backup your computer, and all was lost? Well, this year it will be different. You are going to backup those treasured pics and videos, and score a whole lot more storage in the process. What you really need is a secure backup plan, so you can enjoy peace of mind no matter what time of year it is. Thanks to our site-wide Winter Savings event, you can get it at a price that will put a smile on your face.

The Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan is an AI-based cloud storage that keeps your most prized memories in photo and video format safe and secure. With Degoo, you get a whopping 10TB of secure storage space, which means you can organize, manage and share your precious files with ease. With more storage space than Google Drive and OneDrive combined, this database promises high-speed transfers and a user-friendly interface that will make your life super simple.

Degoo Premium lets you send files easily to family members and friends via email, link or your go-to messaging app. The 10TB of data is stored with ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption, and you can upload data from all of your devices.

What you get: 10TB of storage space, unlimited devices, 1GB file size limit, 1-year account inactivity and photo storage maximizer. All you need to make it all work is iOS 10 or later, Android 4.1 or later and a web browser—it’s that easy.

Need further convincing? In the words of one 5-star reviewer, “This was a great purchase most probably for all my video and photo storages for years to come! Good value for the price!” Sounds too good to be true, but there’s more. Thanks to our Winter Savings promotion, you will save an extra 20 per cent of the price.

Get Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan for $79.99 (reg. $3,600) with code WINTER20, but don’t delay this promotion ends 12/15.

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.