This App Is The Secret To Happy Houseplants

You love plants, and you’ve tried your hand developing a green thumb, but your plants always seem to let you down. They droop or fade no matter what you do. You’ve Googled and scrolled the numerous sites to figure out the problem, but the information you've discovered is contradicting and confusing. Sound familiar? We’ve got the perfect solution. Not only will you be able to identify the plant that needs a little TLC, you’ll solve the specific problem for your specific plant.

Advertisement Advertisement

The NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription turns you into a plant whisperer. Thanks to the NatureID app, you will understand the flora that fills your backyard garden or indoor space. This app can identify 14,000 plus plant profiles within seconds and has a 95 per cent accuracy rate. Pretty impressive, right. NatureID is an AI-based digital tool that lets you identify specific types of plants and diagnose plant diseases and bugs so you can improve the overall plant health of your beloved greenery.

You will get soil, water and fertilizer information and receive recommendations that will encourage your verdant garden to bloom to its fullest potential. All information is collected and then verified by expert botanists so there’s no guesswork just straight up useful advice. Created as a personal assistant for plant-lovers, NatureID comes with a stellar 4.65 star rating on App Store and has a phenomenal 8M+ downloads.

In the words of one 5-star reviewer, “[It's] the best app for any plant lover and an awesome way to identify any flower or tree! Extremely helpful! Incredibly valuable!”.

Get the NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription for $19.99 (reg. $59.99), a discount of 66 per cent. As a bonus, for every purchase from our Back to Education collection, a portion of proceeds will be donated to students or kids in need, and you’ll get to vote on where the money goes!

Advertisement Advertisement

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.