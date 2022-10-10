Thanks To This Prime Days Equivalent, You Can Score Great Savings On 3-Years Of PlayStation Access

Gaming is a great way to challenge your brain and boost your creativity, but it can be costly. That’s why you need to stack up a great deal to ensure you can game for the next 3 years and not have to worry about costly memberships or or limited game access. And, thanks to our Prime Days equivalent, you can get 3 years of PlayStation Plus Essential for only $169.99.

The PlayStation Plus Essential: 3-Yr Subscription Code Bundle lets you stack all codes for 3 years of premium video games. What’s more. This makes the perfect gift for anyone you know who loves to game. And, let’s be honest, we all know a gamer in the family. This is the perfect holiday season gift.

Advertisement Advertisement

Here’s how the bundle breaks down. First, you get a PlayStation Plus Essential, this gives you a 12-month subscription. This first code unlocks hundreds of games, lets you connect with your friends online and play multiplayer games, access cloud storage to store and secure files and offers you exclusive content every month. The second code gives you another full year of all the same benefits of the first code, and the third code gives you another year, which adds up to a grand total of 3 full years of PlayStation Plus Essential. Like we said, the perfect deal for any and every gamer.

And, thanks to Deal Days you will get better savings than you can find on Amazon, right here. What’s Deal Days, you ask? Deal Days is our very own version of Prime Day, and we’ve got a ton of fabulous deals on all sorts of gear that you can find right here.

Get PlayStation Plus Essential: 3-Yr Subscription Code Bundle for $169.99, but don’t delay this pricing that you won’t find on Amazon is only available through 10/12 11:59PM.

Advertisement Advertisement

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.