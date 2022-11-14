Thanks To Our Every Friday Is Black Friday Event, Movie Night Just Got A Whole Lot Better

We all love our phones, but they can be a little isolating. The screen is too tiny for more than one person. Quite simply, the viewing experience has been designed for one, but what if you had a huge screen that would project something for everyone to enjoy? If you are trying to find innovative and fun ways to keep you and your entire family amused this winter, why not consider a home theater experience that will wow your entire audience?

The Watch from Anywhere Bundle: Wemax Go Projector + 40" Portable Screen promises to bring you and your family together for an unforgettable viewing experience, and thanks to our Every Friday is Black Friday event it won’t break the bank. With Wemax you can transform any space into a home theater, movie lounge, or film studio.

Worried about size? Don’t be. This projector is ultra-sleek at less than 1-inch thick and features the patented ALPD Laster Technology for crystal-clear picture projection. Not only does the Wemax’s sleek design ensure it is portable and storable, it provides sublime picture quality.

With build in WiFi, you can watch and project content from any device while on-the-go. The Wemax features a 40” pull up and retractable portable projector screen that is ultralight and compact that offers premium viewing. The max white fabric screen features a multi-layer fabric with 1.1 gain and its compatible with 4K.

If you want to create movie nights that bring your friends and family closer, Wemax is the way to go, but don’t wait too long. This deal is only available while supplies last.

Get the Watch from Anywhere Bundle: Wemax Go Projector + 40" Portable Screen for $199.99 (reg. $679). No need to wait for a better price—this is a Black Friday deal that has been released early. No coupon necessary, simply add it to your cart.

