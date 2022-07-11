Advertisement

Take Your Selfie Action To The Next Level With This Cool Tech

Capture all the action all day long with the help of this handy hot gadget that only sets you back $159.95.

StackCommerce

Guest Author

clockJul 11 2022, 15:59 UTC
StackCommerce
Image credit: StackCommerce

Did you know that over 92 million selfies are taken every day? That’s a truly incredible number. If you like the other millions of selfie-takers are addicted to selfies, then you need the latest device that takes selfies to the next level. Say goodbye to stagnate posing and asking strangers for a hand, this latest innovative gadget puts you in the driver’s seat when it comes to your personal photo shoots. 

The Air NEO Selfie Camera Drone lets you take stunning aerial HD photos and video with the click of a button…yup, it’s that easy. This pocket-sized, ultra-light aerial camera is smaller than your iPhone and weighs less than a golf ball. AI-powered with auto flight mode, this mini drone will let you take flawless selfies while you are striking your fiercest pose or busting a move on the dance floor and then instantly upload to your social media. 

Featuring three auto-fly modes that give you the control to take the shots you want. Wide—AIR NEO takes 2 wide-angle shots from 5’ away to ensure you can capture everyone and anything in the frame. Zoom—AIR NEO snaps 2 close-up shots from only 2’.5” away using AI technology to expertly frame what you want. Video—AIR NEO flies 2’.5” away and shoots 15 seconds of hi-def video of you so you can capture your coolest moves and then flies back to you. 


Bring your selfie action to life with the Air NEO Selfie Camera Drone. This tiny little bundle of tech joy will impress your friends in-person and online. Selfies are no longer hard work or hours of taking a single shot. Capture all the action all day long with the help of this handy hot gadget that only sets you back $159.95. 

Get the Air NEO Selfie Camera Drone for $159.95.

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.

