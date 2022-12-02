Advertisement

technologyTechnology

StackSkills & Rosetta Stone Together in One Bundle for Your Learning Pleasure

Unlimited lifetime access to all the languages offered by Rosetta Stone and all the courses offered by Stack Skills can be yours for only $199—that’s an 88% discount off the $1794 suggested retail price.

guest author image

StackCommerce

Guest Author

clockDec 2 2022, 11:58 UTC
Close up side view of hands using a laptop.

Image credit: StackCommerce

Henry Ford once said, “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.” So forget the facelift. Pass on the Botox. Put the derma fillers out of your mind. This Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle is your new fountain of youth! Well that, and perhaps some healthy living!

If we could quote another wise man, that being Merlin (as written by T.H White in The Once and Future King), we could also argue that learning makes us happy. “The best thing for being sad is to learn something. That's the only thing that never fails.” It also makes it happy when it works as a gift, and this product is part of our Last Chance Shipping Sale, which guaruntees your deal in time for Christmas. This being a digital item with no shipping needed, it comes with an added eco-friendly, instant delivery appeal. 

Advertisement

Between the two subscriptions that are being offered in this bundle, which is rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, you will never lack new material.

Trusted for 27 years by top organizations like NASA, Calvin Klein and TripAdvisor, Rosetta Stone offers instruction in 24 languages. The benefits of being bilingual, or even multilingual, are numerous and thanks to the Rosetta Stone’s intuitive and immersive training method you can start at the very beginning with basic conversational skills and work your way up to the advanced level. StackSkills offers a pre-selected library of over 1,000 courses and 50 new ones added each month. With courses in practically every field you could dream of—marketing, finance, IT, programming, design, art, animation, writing and more, this online learning platform has courses that are suited for you, your level and your skillset.   

Related Stories
boook svgSmartwatch-Wearing Cows And Smart Farms Are The Future, Say Scientists
boook svgNASA's Space Capsule For The Moon Landings Now Has "Party Mode"
boook svgThe Police In San Francisco Can Now Use Killer Robots

Whether you are considering this learning bundle for yourself, or as a gift, unlimited lifetime access to all the languages offered by Rosetta Stone and all the courses offered by Stack Skills can be yours for only $199—that’s an 88% discount off the $1794 suggested retail price—no coupons necessary! Don't miss this special deal during our Last Chance Shipping Sale. 

Advertisement

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • StackCommerce,

  • Sponsored

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

guest author image

StackCommerce

Guest Author

technology

More Technology Stories

Smartwatch-Wearing Cows And Smart Farms Are The Future, Say ScientistsTwo cows in a field wearing a smartwatch on its leg.
technologyTechnology

Smartwatch-Wearing Cows And Smart Farms Are The Future, Say Scientists

clockDec 1 2022
NASA's Space Capsule For The Moon Landings Now Has "Party Mode"space capsule looking out to space
technologyTechnology

NASA's Space Capsule For The Moon Landings Now Has "Party Mode"

clockDec 1 2022
The Police In San Francisco Can Now Use Killer RobotsA road sign that reads "killer robots in area".
technologyTechnology

The Police In San Francisco Can Now Use Killer Robots

clockDec 1 2022