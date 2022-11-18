Advertisement

technologyTechnology

Score Yourself The Latest Must-Have Software & Apps For Only $59.99

Here’s what you get for only $59.99.

guest author image

StackCommerce

Guest Author

clockNov 18 2022, 12:14 UTC
Graphic of a laptop with multiple display screens being projected out the back.
Image credit: StackCommerce

Your life is centered around technology and electronics. If you don’t have the right software, well…you can consider yourself obsolete. Sounds harsh, but in a world built on functionality and efficiency, you need to be able to electronically communicate, present your ideas to their maximum potential and protect your trusted files. We get that scoring yourself the latest software can be super pricey, and that’s why for a limited time, we are offering you the best of the best for an incredibly low price. 

The Premium Limited Edition Mac Bundle — one of our biggest and newest promos and it’s loaded with value – launches on November 15th. 

Advertisement

Here’s what you get for only $59.99

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 Lifetime License

This comes with all the Microsoft bad boys we’ve come to know and love. Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (basic only) and OneNote. This Lifetime License is great for families, students and small businesses who need the latest Microsoft Apps. It’s a one-time purchase installed on 1 Mac for lifetime home or office use. 

Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription (1 Login)

This winner of the 2019 BestVPN.com for fastest VPN award is a must-have. With Ivacy, you can go online with complete anonymity and experience blazing fast speeds with powerful encryption. Your and your precious files are safe with Ivacy. Hackers, spyware and government surveillance don’t have a chance. So, if you’ve been waiting for the perfect VPN—your wait is over. 

SplashID Pro: Lifetime Subscription

Everyone hates formulating and remember passwords, and if they don’t, well all they need is to be locked out of an account once and reality will soon hit. With SplashID Pro, you can forget of password management and leave it up to the pros. Trusted by millions, you know your personal data and financial records are safe. 

Live Home 3D Pro for Mac: Lifetime License

Looking to redesign or renovate your home? You need Live Home 3D. This TopTenReviews Gold Award winner promises to help you build from the ground up. With Live Home you will be able to see your finished product before you even start to build. 

XSplit VCam: Lifetime Subscription

Our world is simply one that involves online meetings and creating video content for everyone to see, but sometimes we need to remove or blur our background. That’s where XSplit VCam comes in. Easily remove, replace or blur your background without a Green Screen. 

VideoCom Apps Pro: Lifetime License

So, you’re not exactly great with creating stunning video content, but that’s not a problem when you have VideoCom Apps Pro. This innovative tool enables you to create beautiful professional-looking video presentations with very little effort or know-how. 

Mail Backup X Individual Edition: Lifetime Subscription

You need to backup on a regular basis or you could risk losing important information. With Mail Backup X, you can plan ahead and safeguard your mail data with this reliable and effective mail backup solution. With 4.55 stars on G2 and 4.45 stars on MacUpdate, you know this product is worth every penny. 

Get The Premium Limited Edition Mac Bundle for $59.99. This bundle gets you and your hardware up-to-date with the latest software and app technology. You get everything you need to feel safer and be more productive in today’s marketplace. Don’t delay—this is a limited time offer. 

Advertisement

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • StackCommerce,

  • Sponsored

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

guest author image

StackCommerce

Guest Author

technology

More Technology Stories

Lab-Grown Meat Just Took Another Step Closer To Our ShelvesArtistic impression of cultured meat, which is to say, a petri dish filled with I think bacon? and labelled "cultured meat".
technologyTechnology

Lab-Grown Meat Just Took Another Step Closer To Our Shelves

clockNov 18 2022
Some Of Facebook's Oldest-Standing Profile Features Are About To Face The AxeA phone showing a facebook logo
technologyTechnology

Some Of Facebook's Oldest-Standing Profile Features Are About To Face The Axe

clockNov 18 2022
Twitter Will Be Dead Within A Week, According To Remaining Twitter EmployeeAn illustration of Elon Musk
technologyTechnology

Twitter Will Be Dead Within A Week, According To Remaining Twitter Employee

clockNov 18 2022