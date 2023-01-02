Scientists Can Predict Breakups From Unrelated Internet Posts 3 Months Before It Occurs

A study looking at the language people use when they are going through breakups has found that markers of an impending breakup can be seen three months before the breakups occur.

Researchers from the University of Texas at Austin looked at 1,027,541 posts from 6,803 Reddit users. The users were specifically chosen because they had posted on the subreddit r/BreakUps. No, before you think it, the indication that a breakup was coming was not them posting in this particular forum – but the fact that they had posted there as well as on many other areas of Reddit gave researchers the opportunity to see how their breakups affected their use of language.

Advertisement Advertisement

The team, who published their results in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, looked at posts before, during, and after the breakups across two years of posts. They found that language markers indicating a breakup began 3 months beforehand, and users didn't return to their baseline until (on average) around 6 months after the event.

"Signs included an increase in I-words, we-words, and cognitive processing words (characteristic of depression, collective focus, and the meaning-making process, respectively)," the team wrote in the study, "and drops in analytic thinking (indicating more personal and informal language)."

For instance, in the example below from the study, the words in bold show signs of cognitive processing, as well as an abundance of "I-words".

Advertisement Advertisement

"I'm undecided whether or not to share my story. I need some help because I feel lost but my story is long and not sure whether it's worth sharing."