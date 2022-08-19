Save A Ton On Educational Courses For Kids With Our Back To Education Sale!

If you're looking to jump back into learning new skills or honing the ones you have, we have a great bundle for you! Excellent for children and adults alike, our Back to Education sale is packed with tons of courses, programs and tech that help you achieve your goals by honing and learning new skills! Only going on until 8/24, Back to Education is perfect for someone who wants to save money and learn at the same time! Now you can check out these cool programs, all with huge discounts!

DIY Coding Kit for Ages 9 to 12

Image credit: StackCommerce



Perfect for getting the kids ready for a world that revolves around software and computing, this DIY Coding Kit will introduce little ones to the fun universe of code and programming! Coding is easier than ever and incredibly fun for kids who want to create. Coming with cool sample projects, the Coding Kit will teach kids algorithmic thinking, problem solving, critical thinking and more with real-life hands-on projects. It's also compatible with Lego bricks, so your kids can turn their favorite toys into amazingly fun coding projects! Build, play and code at the same time with the DIY Coding Kit for Ages 9 to 12.

Get DIY Coding Kit for Ages 9 to 12 for $84.90 during our limited-time Back To Education Event.

The ACT & SAT Test Prep Bundle

Image credit: StackCommerce



Every year, families pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars to prepare to take SAT, ACT and TOEFL tests. These tests are critical to getting into universities and opening doors for future learning, but a lot of us don't have the time or money for private tutors. Now you can get the benefit of private tutoring with this online course bundle. Nearly 40 hours of content covering all three tests, scoring strategies, common questions and strategies for both math and writing sections of the SAT and ACT. You'll unlock the secrets to maximizing your scores and enter that testing room with confidence thanks to The ACT & SAT Test Prep Bundle

Get The ACT & SAT Test Prep Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $597) during our limited-time Back To Education Event.

DIY Coding Kit with 1-Year Premium Subscription to Twin School

Image credit: StackCommerce



Develop your child's curiosity and build a love of coding from an early age with this two-for-one deal! Get a coding kit and a year subscription to Twin School. The perfect avenue to help children adapt to the tech future and build a great hobby or career, these two products provide kids with an affordable and easy entry into the coding universe. Build their skills and knowledge through gamified classes, fun adventures and cool projects. Designed by educational experts and partnered with top schools, these two are a great way to introduce kids to coding at an affordable price.

Get DIY Coding Kit with 1-Year Premium Subscription to Twin School for $99 (reg. $155) during our limited-time Back To Education Event.

Homer: The #1 Learn to Read App for Kids 2-8 (3-Month Subscription)

Image credit: StackCommerce



If you want to give your kid a boost in school and life, there's nothing more important than early literacy. Reading can be one of the best ways to encourage a child to take education seriously and opens many doors to a bright future. Homer is an app designed to pull kids in with tested and approved activities that build their reading skills, encourage them to keep going and create a sense of pride and accomplishment when they succeed. Easy and safe for young children, Homer can be used on mobile or desktop, so you can give your children something to do while encouraging their education!

Get Homer: The #1 Learn to Read App for Kids 2-8 (3-Month Subscription) for $4 (reg. $29) during our limited-time Back To Education Event.

Interactive Mathematics: 1 Year of 24/7 Unlimited Tutoring for $399

Image credit: StackCommerce



Math is one of the most important subjects in school, but for a lot of people, it's one of the hardest! If you're struggling with math in school or at work, you should skip spending tons on a private tutor and grab this online learning app! You'll get a year of 24/7 math tutoring from qualified tutors for a fraction of the cost. Whether it's algebra or calculus, Interactive Mathematics is a great tool to support any adult or child who wants to build their math skills. One physics major who subscribes wrote, "My tutor has helped me a ton with advanced math problems and my advanced physics courses."

Get Interactive Mathematics: 1 Year of 24/7 Unlimited Tutoring for $399 for $399 (reg. $420 during our limited-time Back To Education Event.

Prodigy Afterschool Masterclasses for Kids

Image credit: StackCommerce



There's nothing kids can't achieve with the right education, some patience, and a whole lot of fun. If you're looking for ways to give your kids a step up, check out the Prodigy courses that cover a whole range of topics in 15 live and on-demand courses! Masterclasses inspire and teach with world-renowned teachers sharing their knowledge with you and your kids. Whether you're looking for math, drawing, Chinese lessons or something else, Prodigy has a whole host of courses that will thrill and educate your child at the same time. One parent named Susan wrote, "This was my daughter’s first experience of online classes. She loved it!"

Get Prodigy Afterschool Masterclasses for Kids for $99 (reg. $660) during our limited-time Back To Education Event.

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.