Same You, New Focus! Train Your Brain With This Top-Rated App For Only $29

This New Year why not take some time to train your brain with some scientific brain training? Did you know that with as little as 15 minutes of brain training you can make problems diminish and give your brain new momentum. What is brain training? Well, it is a variety of activities and games that stimulate your brain to improve cognitive functions like memory, problem solving and critical thinking. When you improve on these areas in your brain, you open up new and exciting opportunities in your life.

you can improve you brain function in multiple areas like memory, concentration and reaction time. Thanks to this super easy-to-use app, you can work a little each day and track your progressive improvement. If you don’t know where to begin or where you might need a little work, NeuroNation makes it easy. All you need to do is open that app and you will be guided through a strengths and weaknesses test that tests your brain in four different areas.

This offers 30+ exercises to strengthen your brain that will begin simple and then work up to more complex puzzles. With the included neuroboosters, you will engage your brain and the body to help you deal with a stressful situation or simply a stressful day. Take 15 minutes each day helps your brain grow and helps you move away from stress towards a brighter future.

Need further convincing? With 4.65 star ratings on App Store and Google Play Store, you know this app is valued by lots of people just like you. Forbes has listed it as one of the “three apps worth considering to keep your brain on track”.

This New Year enjoy some extra savings thanks to our Same You, New Focus campaign, but don’t delay this super savings only lasts until 1/9/23 11:59 PM Pacific. Celebrate adding a little growth to the same beautiful you this year.

