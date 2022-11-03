Advertisement

Redesign, Convert & Edit Any PDF With UPDF Pro

Odds are good you've used a PDF today. Adding this PDF utility to your desktop makes archiving, editing, and reading them easier for $49.99.

clockNov 3 2022, 10:31 UTC
Desktop computer set up with a screen displaying UPDF Pro PDF tool.
Image credit: StackCommerce

PDFs are highly useful, as fans of CURIOUS know, yet we often need to do more with PDFs than just read them. UPDF Pro offers a huge suite of features to make PDFs easier to work with, and right now it's available at the price on the web!

Rated 4.2 out of 5 stars on the Mac App Store, and with rave reviews from Windows Report, Fossbytes, the Windows Club, and Geeky Gadgets, this PDF toolkit is designed to work on all your screens with one license. Available for Mac, Windows, iOS and Android, you'll first notice the reader features, such as an eyesight-sparing dark mode, bookmarks, and multiple tabs to quickly page through. Optical character recognition (OCR) makes any PDF searchable, even scanned handwritten documents or digitized photocopies.

Next you'll find useful annotation features. You can quickly add comments, or format text to highlight edits and changes with bold, strikethrough, and underline. UPDF also makes signing documents as simple as doing it on paper. And if you're looking to have a little fun, it supports stamps, stickers, and shapes so you can decorate PDFs as well, or add flair to flyers, invitations, and other printouts.

Editing features allow you to make revisions the text of any PDF and extract, change, or remove images. Finally, a full suite of conversion tools turn your PDFs into images, rich or plain text files, web documents, PDF/A files for archiving, or into Word, PowerPoint, or Excel formats for easy editing and dissemination. All of this is a click away, saving you crucial time and freeing you up to focus on other work.

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.

