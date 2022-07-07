Protect Your Privacy With Exclusive Deal Days Savings On This Handy Hidden Camera Detector

Airbnb’s are the BEST. You get to save a bundle on accommodations and you get to choose the type of accommodation that best suits your family. We really can’t imagine how we survived before Airbnb, but in a recent survey of 2,000 Airbnb guests, 58 percent said they were worried about hidden cameras in their rentals. That’s a whole lotta people worried about privacy, and we certainly can’t blame them. If you find yourself thinking about hidden cameras, we’ve got the coolest Protec on the market to put your mind at ease.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Scout Hidden Camera Detector does just what the name suggests—finds hidden cameras. How? Great question. Scout uses high-powered LEDs that reflect off camera lenses. You really can’t stump Scout—it doesn’t matter if it’s a CCTV camera, your iPhone, or any spy camera on the market, Scout promises to find any hidden cameras lurking in your rental, bathroom, hotel, and more.





All you need to do it look through Scout’s aperture (the little hole at the top) and you will see a pinpoint of bright red light if a camera is detected. Portable, lightweight, and powered by 2 AA batteries, this handy little detector travels well. It makes the perfect gift for any traveler in the family or your friend circle, and it comes with its very own practice camera so you can learn how to use Scout to the best of your ability.

Take your next holiday with Scout Hidden Camera Detector in your suitcase and enjoy a stress-free holiday no matter where your travels take you. Protect your privacy, protect the privacy of your entire entourage. This deal gets you a two-pack for under $100. What do you have to lose?

During our Deal Days event, get an exclusive discount on this Scout Hidden Camera Detector (2-Pack) for $99.99 (reg. $179), a discount of 44 percent. But hurry! This sale ends July 14.

Advertisement Advertisement

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.