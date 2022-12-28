Advertisement

humansHumans

Observe The Evidence For Evolution On Your Own Body

The proof of evolution that you can find on your own body.

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockDec 28 2022, 19:04 UTC
A palmaris longus muscle

Image Credit: Susan Edmondson/Shutterstock.com

If you want evidence of evolution by natural selection, look no further than your own body. 

Whether it's your tailbone, goosebumps, or a weird little tendon on your inner wrist, the human body is covered with parts that don’t serve any purpose to us anymore. Yet they’re still there as a genetic relic from our evolutionary past. The same is true for many other animals – just think of the wings of an ostrich. These are called “vestigial” characteristics.

Advertisement


The video by Vox shares a few of these vestigial traits that you might not even know you have, along with an explanation of where they have come from.

humansHumans
  • tag

  • natural selection,

  • palmaris longus

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
humans

More Humans Stories

Bees Are Fish: The Strangest Facts We Learned In 2022A close up of a bee's face.
humansHumans

Bees Are Fish: The Strangest Facts We Learned In 2022

clockDec 28 2022
share10
What Is Ockham's Razor? And Is It Ever Useful?Two arrows, one showing a simple path and the other showing a messy complicated path.
humansHumans

What Is Ockham's Razor? And Is It Ever Useful?

clockDec 28 2022
share1
Can Psychopaths Fall In Love?Psychopath love
humanspsychology

Can Psychopaths Fall In Love?

clockDec 28 2022
share1