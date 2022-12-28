Observe The Evidence For Evolution On Your Own Body

If you want evidence of evolution by natural selection, look no further than your own body.

Whether it's your tailbone, goosebumps, or a weird little tendon on your inner wrist, the human body is covered with parts that don’t serve any purpose to us anymore. Yet they’re still there as a genetic relic from our evolutionary past. The same is true for many other animals – just think of the wings of an ostrich. These are called “vestigial” characteristics.

The video by Vox shares a few of these vestigial traits that you might not even know you have, along with an explanation of where they have come from.