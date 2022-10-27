Advertisement

Looking To Advance Your Career? Start With A Stunning Resume

Get the 45 Resume Templates + Course Bundle for $25 (reg. $149), a discount of 83 percent.

clockOct 27 2022, 15:21 UTC
Person using a laptop on a table, open on a resume page.
Image credit: StackCommerce

Personal style isn’t only about your wardrobe, nope. It involves everything and anything that you can put your own personal flair onto. For example, your resume style tells potential employers a lot about you. From your approach to life to your mindset, a resume can say so much. For example, are you a creative graphic designer or a logical computer programmer—your resume is the first thing companies see. What does yours say about you? If you’re less than enthusiastic about your resume’s first impression, you need to get your hands on this cool bundle. 

45 Resume Templates + Course Bundle gives you everything you need to write and create effective resumes, cover letters, and references. We’ve established your resume is the very first thing potential companies see, and that a resume that stands out can score you that long-awaited interview you’ve been dreaming about, but did you know that you should tailor the style of your resume for each company based on their personal style? It’s true. So, with this resume template bundle, you’ve got enough templates to cater your resume to any number of industries. 

This bundle offers you 15 resume templates, 15 cover letter templates, and 15 reference letter templates that are easily edited in Microsoft Word. Worried about customization? Don’t be. Each template gives you a starting point or an ending point, depending on what you need, but you can completely customize font, text, images, titles, colors, and much more. 

The only thing standing between you and your next employment opportunity is your resume. You need to snap up these templates and secure your next position with the company you want to work for. There’s nothing like having options. Make your next resume portray the real you and let potential employers get to know you before you even cross their threshold. 

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material.

