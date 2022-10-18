Looking For A Little Magic In Your Life? This Great Deal On The Apple Magic Mouse Will Do The Trick

Apple Day is 21 October, which is fast approaching, and we are celebrating with price drops on some of our favorite Apple refurbs. If you love Apple as much as we love Apple, then you will find our great offers too difficult to pass up. Apple products really are the bomb, but most of us can do without the usual hefty price tags. That’s why we invite you to check out this fab deal on a simply fabulous Apple Magic Mouse.

The Apple Magic Mouse isn’t called magic for nothing. In fact, this magic mouse has a multi-touch surface that takes the one-touch concept to a whole new level of superb. The multi-touch surface lets you perform simple tasks and gestures such as swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents with extreme ease. But that’s not all. Magic Mouse is wireless (of course) and rechargeable to you can take it with you wherever you go. The optimized foot design allows you to smoothly glide across your desk or table easily and comfortably.

The rechargeable battery will power your Apple Magic Mouse for up to a month and more between charges. And, as with all Apple products, Magic Mouse is powered up and ready for action the moment you unbox this must-have product. The USB-C to Lightning Cable that’s included with your purchase lets you easily pair and charge by connecting to a USB-C port on your Mac.

Bluetooth connectivity ensures you can pair and connect in little to no time and this rechargeable silent mouse reduces noise up to 90 per cent.

Using a mouse simply makes life easier than trying to attempt big jobs with a trackpad. Make your electronic life easier and more comfortable with this portable mouse — you won't regret it.

Get Apple Magic Mouse for $69.99 (reg. $79). Don’t delay. Savings only last until 21 October 2022.

Prices subject to change.

