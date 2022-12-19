Let Your Giftee Explore the Miniature World with This Wi-Fi Microscope

While telescopes are achieving stunning results these days, we shouldn't forget that microscopes have also opened the door to unexpected worlds that are much tinier than what we're looking at up in space. This Wi-Fi Digital Microscope brings that original sense of wonder to the modern age with an easy-to-use device that ties into smartphones, tablets, and laptops. If you have someone in your family who would love to study things up close, it's perfect for a night of Hanukkah during the last days of gifting.

Get Up Close

At the core of this microscope is a magnification of 50x to 1000x zoom. That's paired with 8 LED lights to both help you make out your subject and to get better results in the field, making it perfect for homework assignments and field trips.

Advertisement Advertisement

At 4.7" tall by 3.1" long and 1.2" wide, it fits easily in gear bags and suitcases. The battery lasts for up to three hours and when you need a topping up, plug it into any power source using a micro USB cable with one included in the box. A metal tripod is also in the kit to give you more stability for harder-to-reach places, with a rugged ABS plastic construction that can take a beating.

Bigger Screens

The microscope is paired with a CMOS sensor offering 1920x1080 resolution, able to shoot 2MP sized images. The USB connection lets you hard-wire it to a device, ideal for desktop situations and long work hours, or you can connect via Wi-Fi to iPhones, iPad and Android devices.

Store images and video in the onboard memory, or use your preferred apps to shoot and preserve your data. The Wi-Fi connection has a range of up to 33 feet, as well, so curious kids can wander further away without losing any shots they want to take.

Advertisement Advertisement

The world around us is truly amazing, but it can be difficult to see. This Wi-Fi microscope and camera opens up that door for $55.95, 20% off the $69 MSRP. Grab it as a last-minute Hanukkah gift this holiday season!

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.